Summer 2021 TV: What to watch, try and avoid

“Kevin Can F**k Himself,” June 20, AMC. Annie Murphy earned herself decades of goodwill with her spectacular performance as Alexis in the award-winning sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” and she’s running with it in her first post-Rose series as Allison McRoberts, a perfect sitcom wife, schlubby husband and all. But then Allison snaps out of her laugh track-backed life and realizes what she’s become, in what promises to be a sardonic parody of a lifetime of marital inequality.

“Sex/Life,” June 25, Netflix. If “Bridgerton” was the start of the conversation about female pleasure, “Sex/Life” seems like its natural successor, about a suburban housewife (Sarah Shahi) who finds her party-girl past crashing into her boring, stable married life. Any show gets a thumbs up for acknowledging that women are supposed to play a role in sex — and enjoy it.

“Leverage: Redemption,” July 9, IMDb TV. “Leverage” started the crime ring in 2008: a thief, a grifter, a hacker, a hitter and their leader, a former insurance investigator. Four of the five are back for the reboot (Timothy Hutton has been MIA since a former child actress accused him last year of raping her when she was 14), but that should be more than enough to continue the delightful gang of misfits’ misadventures of stealing from the rich.