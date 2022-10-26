 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'The Crown' Season 5 trailer spells out a 'genuine crisis' for the royal family

  • 0
ENTER-VID-CROWN-TRAILER-GET

Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 of “The Crown,” on a boat made to look like a Royal yacht tender in the harbor during filming in Macduff, Scotland.

 Peter Summers, Tribune News Service

Despite recent backlash from across the pond, Netflix is moving along with Season 5 of the “The Crown,” releasing a dramatic trailer Tuesday that revisits one of the royal family’s most public scandals.

The trailer offers a glimpse at upcoming drama within the House of Windsor and a handful of new stars, including Imelda Staunton, who will now portray Queen Elizabeth II.

“In light of the events of the the last 12 months, perhaps I have more to reflect on than most,” the “Downton Abbey” actor says to kick off the trailer. In the first shots, the late monarch stands amid burnt rubble.

As a dramatic cover of the Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” begins, journalist Martin Bashir (portrayed by Prasanna Puwanarajah) declares that “the royal family is in a genuine crisis.” At the center of the so-called “crisis” are Charles’ affair with Camilla and Diana’s battle with the monarchy.

People are also reading…

“Remember the one condition, the one rule,” Prince Phillip (Jonathan Pryce) reminds Diana. “You remain loyal to this family.”

“You mean silent?” the Princess of Wales responds.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The clip goes on to debut Elizabeth Debicki as Diana (taking over for Emmy winner Emma Corrin), Dominic West as Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla. Season 5 of “The Crown” also will explore the media coverage of Diana’s fallout with Charles, re-enacting the viral BBC interview with Bashir in which she said, “I won’t go quietly.”

“I’ll battle till the end,” Diana adds in the trailer.

With scandals seeming to unfold all around her, the queen closes out the trailer wondering, “How did it come to this?”

Netflix’s trailer comes amid criticism from Britain’s former Prime Minister John Major and actor Judi Dench. Days after Major called “The Crown” a “barrel-load of nonsense,” the Oscar-winning “Belfast” star wrote a letter in the British newspaper the Times calling the series “inaccurate and hurtful.”

“The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely art seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” Dench wrote.

Netflix, which has repeatedly asserted that its series is a fictionalized retelling of royal drama, will not include a disclaimer reminding viewers they are watching fiction.

“We have always presented ‘The Crown’ as a drama — and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” the streaming platform said in December 2020.

Want to watch?

What: "The Crown"

How to watch: Streaming Nov. 9 on Netflix

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering Leslie Jordan and his Instagram fame

Remembering Leslie Jordan and his Instagram fame

EDITOR'S NOTE: In 2021, Leslie Jordan talked about his Instagram fame and what it meant to him. On Monday, officials reported that Jordan died following a car accident. He was 67. Here's the story from last year: 

Zoe Saldana finds love and loss in Netflix's 'From Scratch'

Zoe Saldana finds love and loss in Netflix's 'From Scratch'

Zoe Saldana stars in the new Netflix limited series "From Scratch," based on a memoir of the same name by Tembi Locke, about a young American woman who travels abroad to study in Italy where she meets and falls in love with a chef. He follows her back to the U.S. but their fairytale gets interrupted when an illness strikes. Saldana says the series brought up emotions for her because she and her sisters lost their father when she was 9 years old.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elijah Wood set to star in new Ant Timpson movie 'Bookworm'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert