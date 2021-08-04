The kids are decidedly not all right in second season of Netflix’s YA drama ‘Outer Banks,’ featuring Kernersville native

The teens of “Outer Banks” keep getting into trouble, including Kiara, played by Madison Bailey of Kernersville.

Back for a second season, the Netflix young adult drama picks up almost exactly where the first ended: John B and Sarah have escaped in the middle of a hurricane and are presumed dead, while Pope, JJ and Kiara are left to pick up the pieces.

They’re not dead, of course, and the misfits quickly make their way back to their friends on the island, but the adventures, which still include John B’s murder charge, have only just begun.

“In the first season, there was this feeling of four friends trying to find this gold, being together on this island; it was kind of a fun summer break,” Daviss, who plays the cerebral Pope, told the Daily News.

“This season, we get to, ‘OK, what if this matters more than just finding the gold? What if it’s deeper?’ It was kind of deep in the first season, but now it’s really, really personal.”

When a second, related treasure hunt joins the ongoing search for John B’s father’s missing loot, the Pogues — the silly name given to the blue-collar workers of “Outer Banks,” as opposed to the rich Kooks — find themselves in yet more trouble, hunted by yet more bad guys and flooding yet more boats.