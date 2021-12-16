Where to find old and new holiday TV favorites

With those last-minute gifts to score and the kids crawling the walls it’s a relief to know that television is flying to the rescue. With scores of Christmas specials — and not just for the kiddies — the tube can ease the burden of gift wrapping, coupon counting and devising ways to keep the dog away from the tree.
Apple TV+ has kicked off the season for the kiddies with the old “Peanuts” gang. Now streaming is “It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown,” and the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well as a brand new saga starring the piquant characters created by Charles Schulz. In “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne,” Lucy plans a huge New Year’s Eve party while Charlie tries to keep just one of his New Year’s resolutions.
PBS is offering a new version of the evergreen “Nutcracker,” with “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” on Tuesday. This tale takes off where the the ballet leaves off answering those evasive questions like who really IS the nutcracker and what happens to the prince and the girl after the ballet slippers are put to rest? The music of Tchaikovsky remains and the puckish Alan Cumming narrates.
Hulu is streaming “A Very Boy Band Holiday,” (which aired on ABC) and features a gaggle of groovy guys from the salad days of the “boy band era ” including Joey Fatone and Lance Bass from NSYNC, Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men, Bobby Brown of New Edition and Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees, plus many more.
There are scores of versions of Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol,” available this season. You can find the 1935 “Scrooge” free in Prime Video, but Albert Finney’s rendition will cost a few pence as well as Patrick Stewart’s definitive 1999 version.
Jim Carrey overacting as Ebenezer also lands on Amazon Prime for a price. The Taylor Holmes starer in 1949 (with Vincent Price narrating) is free on the Dove channel via Prime, and Michael Hordern’s 1977 grumpy Scrooge is nested on BritBox. Fredric March’s classic 1954 rendition is streaming free on IMDb TV. TCM is airing the 1938 edition starring Reginald Owen as Scrooge on Dec. 21 and 24, while the 1984 TV movie starring George C. Scott is available on Hulu.
Various noteworthies will unscroll a comic epitaph for 2021 on Fox on Dec. 23. “TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021” will include Howie Mandel, Joel McHale, WWE Champ Becky Lynch and a roster of other celebs.
Brooke Shields stars in a new holiday flick for Netflix, “A Castle for Christmas,” in which she plays a wealthy author who hopes to purchase a castle in Scotland. But, alas, the supercilious owner (Carey Elwes) is not so sure he wants a Yank to infect his hallowed halls.
Netflix is streaming a tale about the origins of Father Christmas called “A Boy Called Christmas.” And on Dec. 24, TBS will come through with its 24-hour marathon of that great family flick, “A Christmas Story” beginning at 8 p.m. It’s a treasured tradition that every year fans can’t wait to see if Ralphie will finally get his devoutly desired Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.
Beverly d’Angelo will be hosting the AMC and AMC+ holiday programming “Best Christmas Ever,” with a full lineup of seasonal treats. Saturday’s edition, “Holiday Hijinks Marathon,” will boast “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” (in which d’Angelo co-starred), “The Polar Express,” “Four Christmases” and “Fred Claus.”
Ovation, the channel dedicated to the arts, is collating a passel of Christmas movies for the season. “The 12 Dogs of Christmas,” airing on Saturday, is about a girl who uses dogs to teach the true meaning of Christmas and “Eve’s Christmas,” airing Sunday, finds a career woman earning a second chance at happiness.
The piece de resistance arrives on Christmas day when PBS airs the first “Downton Abbey” movie on its “Masterpiece” program from 7 to 9 p.m. The film plays again on Jan. 2 from 9 to 11 p.m. And the incomparable Michael Buble assembles a glittery crowd (including Kermit the Frog) for his tribute to the season with “Michael Buble Christmas in the City” hovering on Hulu.