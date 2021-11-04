Why the time was finally right to give Dexter's story 'New Blood'

“I think a lot of what was mystifying or dissatisfying to people is a lot of what creates the appetite that we’re hopefully satisfying now. The show did not end in a way that was definitive for people or gave anybody a sense of closure,” he says.

“We didn’t hear from Dexter. He didn’t say anything to us when the show ended. And I think it left audiences — if nothing else — a sense of suspended animation. I think a big part of our motivation was to definitively answer the question: ‘What happened to this guy?’”

One thing that happened to this guy is that he’s moved to the bucolic burgh, Iron Lake, N.Y., says Phillips, who navigated the first series.

“Putting Dexter in the small fictional town of Iron Lake, New York, population 2,760 means that there is so much less temptation for him to go out and do what he does,” says Phillips.

“And it’s one of the runners through the show. Of course, this is Dexter, and people are going to die, but it’s a new Dexter. And he will find himself struggling with the urge, struggling with his dark passenger, struggling with the fact that he was born in blood, and finally gives in to that struggle,” Phillips says.