‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ back again with Roku Christmas movie

“It’s like ‘Zoey’s’ on steroids,” he said, laughing. “We’re trying to go as big as we can.”

Pulling off the project was a Christmas miracle: From the time the movie was greenlit by Roku in late July, the team had just four months to develop the story, write the script, get the cast back in town and in costume, film and complete post-production.

For both Levy and Winsberg, the movie was a chance to finally give Zoey her own musical numbers; for most of the series, she sat by and watched everyone else sing and dance around her.

“The hardest part for me — which is very Zoey — is being able to trust that you did the homework, that you rehearsed. I’m very Type A, I’m a very organized person, but with dance and music, the beauty of it is in letting the music carry you,” 31-year-old Levy said. “It means letting go.”

The musical numbers, more than a dozen through the 90-minute film, flip between holiday classics and Carly Rae Jepsen and Taylor Swift.