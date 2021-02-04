The Golden Globes nominate three female directors

Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland") and Regina King ("One Night in Miami") will make history at this year's Golden Globes as the first Asian American female nominee and the second Black female nominee to compete for the director trophy, respectively. Together with Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman"), the three are the first women up for the award since Ava DuVernay in 2014.

Zhao was nominated for her Western "Nomadland," which she also wrote and produced, about a woman (Frances McDormand) who decides to head West after she loses everything in the recession. King's directorial debut "One Night in Miami," from a screenplay by Kemp Powers, recounts a fictional account of a night shared by Malcolm X (Ben Kingsley-Adir), Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). And Fennell's debut feature, "Promising Young Woman," stars Carey Mulligan as a woman dead-set on revenge after her longtime best friend falls victim to a sexual predator.

The other nominees in the category are David Fincher for "Mank" and Aaron Sorkin for "The Trial of the Chicago 7."