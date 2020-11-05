'The Mandalorian' is back. This guide to 'Star Wars' lore will help you follow it

The first season of "The Mandalorian" hinted at unseen events — a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away — that drove the surviving warriors of Mandalore to a life underground.

Among the show's biggest surprises came during the first-season finale, when former Imperial officer Moff Gideon used a legendary Mandalorian weapon to break out of his wrecked TIE fighter.

Although it was said that no previous "Star Wars" knowledge was required to jump into the series' first season, the appearance of the Darksaber, along with promotional clips and casting reports (not to mention rumors) all point toward the second season of "The Mandalorian," which is streaming on Disney Plus, delving more into lore that has been revealed over years on shows such as "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels."

It was revealed during Season 1 that before the fall of the Empire, Imperial forces clashed with the Mandalorians and nearly wiped them all out. They also took their beskar — the valuable, nearly indestructible metal used to forge Mandalorian armor.

But what happened before then? Here's a brief rundown of Mandalorian history for those who did not spend the 10 months since the Season 1 finale bingeing all of the "Star Wars" animated shows — or just want a refresher.