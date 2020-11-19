'The Queen's Gambit' and more chess films worth checking out

'Chess in Concert' (2009)

Not everything that ABBA touched turned to gold. This musical collaboration between Tim Rice and ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus never really got off the board (exception: the hit single "One Night in Bangkok"). But it's amusing to see Idina Menzel and Josh Groban interpret songs from this London stage production. (YouTube)

'Searching for Bobby Fischer' (1993)

Quite simply, one of the most feel-good movies ever made. Joe Mantegna, Joan Allen, Ben Kingsley and Laurence Fishburne are among the grown-ups who support a prodigy as he tries to balance childhood with championships. (Tubi)

'The Coldest Game' (2019)

The Cold War gets played out in a sweaty-palm showdown between a Russian grandmaster and an American professor who can't move a pawn without being drunk. Bill Pullman pulls out all the stops as the troubled teacher who reluctantly steps into the role of hero. It's far from a classic, but it's a kick to watch the "Independence Day" president pretend that he's starring in a remake of "Barfly." (Netflix)

'A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote' (2020)