NO RAINING ON THIS PARADE: The Winston-Salem LGBTQ+ community hasn’t let hate stop them from celebrating who they are, so what’s a little rainy forecast going to do? Nothing. Join the Pride Winston Salem Festival in the Downtown Arts District starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, including a parade, live performances and a whole lot of love. More information can be found at pridews.org.
