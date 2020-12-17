These are the music gifts your friends will love: Prince and Tom Petty box sets and more

Life during the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded music lovers of soul-sustaining simple pleasures, like dropping the needle on a crackly LP or digging into the catalog of a beloved artist.

And spending winter indoors will mean actually having the time for a voluminous Prince or Joni Mitchell or Tom Petty box set.

Plus, there’s an opportunity this year to make a real difference when you give the gift of music. Everything here can be purchased online, but shopping at a local record store will help keep those vital businesses alive.

Online, the music platform Bandcamp makes sure that 80 to 85% of what you spend goes to the artists themselves. And if you can procrastinate and hold off shopping until Jan. 1, your favorite bands get a bonus — as they do the first Friday of every month — reaping 100% of sales.

Finally, consider a gift that supports shuttered local venues or helps sustain local musicians.

Now on to the music. (Albums are listed in alphabetical order, by artists’ last names.)