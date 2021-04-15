Three anonymous Oscar voters share their super-secret ballot choices in key categories

Writer, woman in her 40s

Picture: This is such a stacked category this year. I would be happy for “Minari,” “Nomadland” or “Sound of Metal” to win. If I’m going by my own standards of what makes a best picture — excellent craft, spectacle and a deep well of emotion — I think perhaps “Minari” might be the top choice. But it’s not that I didn’t love the other movies nominated. “Mank” was well made but didn’t feel timely to me. It seemed like it was being made off a playbook from a few years ago. “Judas and the Black Messiah” had tremendous performances but was not as tight as my favorites. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” was fun and again had great performances but felt a bit conscious that it was trying to be an awards movie at times. And “The Father” was truly moving and had imaginative production design, but I read a review that called it “ruthless,” and that felt exactly right. And I can’t have a ruthless movie win best picture.