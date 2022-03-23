Tickets for Bryan Series event with Jose Andres will benefit Ukraine relief

GREENSBORO — Chef and humanitarian José Andrés will speak in the next Guilford College Bryan Series program April 26, and a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales starting March 24 will be donated to his nonprofit World Central Kitchen for feeding Ukrainian refugees.

The Bryan Series and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced Wednesday that they are partnering to provide ticket purchasers with the opportunity to support relief efforts and hear Andrés speak about being on the front lines of the current crisis.

Tickets for the event at 7:30 p.m. April 26 currently range from $51 to $71. It's the third event in the Bryan Series season of prominent speakers.

From each ticket purchased between March 24 and April 17, $5 will be donated to World Central Kitchen, which has fed more than 1 million people affected by the war in Ukraine over the past month.

In addition, the Bryan Series is offering a 25% discount on seats remaining in the Grand Tier and Loge sections at Tanger Center that are purchased online or at the Tanger Center Box Office between March 24 and April 7.

The Tanger Center Box Office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tickets for this promotion can be purchased at the Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com using the code KITCHEN.

“Guilford College and the Greensboro community have a long-standing commitment to human rights and justice,” said Ty Buckner, Guilford’s interim vice president of communications & marketing, who oversees the Bryan Series. “We are excited to present an important community event on a topic that is top-of-mind for everyone at this time.”

Greensboro Coliseum complex Managing Director Matt Brown said that "The Tanger Center is excited to partner with Guilford College for this worthy cause. We hope to have a capacity crowd on April 26 to welcome Chef Andrés, raise awareness of this critical issue and help raise funds for Ukrainian relief efforts.”

Andrés was born and trained in Spain and moved to the U.S. at age 21. He settled in Washington, D.C., and over the course of his career as a chef and restaurateur, he saw the role of cooks – and the power of food – to change the world.

He founded World Central Kitchen in 2010 after a devastating earthquake in Haiti. In the last 12 years the nonprofit has provided relief following natural disasters around the world. It served meals to victims of eastern North Carolina flooding caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.