Tim Betts zydeco misdemeanor blues

But one got away. “I never got the opportunity to get Chris Carroll out there. I always wanted that so badly,” Betts says sighing. “I always told C.J. what a different level of the band we could take it to if I could bring Chris out on the road with us. But Chuck went to Europe with us a few times, and Dave, definitely, he toured with us for quite some time.”

Betts was simultaneously running his own band while working with Chenier, packing as many gigs as he could into the few scattered weeks he had off during the holidays, making a home-based Thanksgiving gig most of the time.

But the relationship finally ran its course. “It was just our time,” Betts says.

He says he'll never forget his last show, at the Corner Pocket in Williamsburg, Va. There's visual documentation of it as well. A buddy was filming the show, and it has since been immortalized on YouTube.

“I know it was our last show, and you can see it on all of our faces. We were done. The washboard player quit the next day on the way to the airport. And at that point, I had made my mind up it was my time, too. But I still stayed on a bit longer, but that was during a rough time. I knew it was the end. And it was for the best.”