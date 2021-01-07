Tim Betts zydeco misdemeanor blues

Tim Betts churned through the pounding surf to kick off his career, riding a wave from Greensboro to Louisiana to play with C.J. Chenier, with a side trip to Chicago for some blues before gliding back to his home state.
Betts has played guitar for most of his professional life, but his first instrument was drums. Pounding away through middle and high school, he got pretty proficient on percussion, earning a scholarship to UNCG. But there was one major problem that kept vexing him.
“I got tired of nobody knowing the song I was playing, unless I was playing 'Wipeout,'" he says, referring to the surf classic by The Ventures. “If I played 'Wipeout,' people would go, 'Yeah, I know that song.' It really got to me, and I said, 'Man, I gotta pick something that has a melody so people can tell what song it is.'”
But Betts had started to leave his surf city fame behind long before UNCG beckoned his pounding. Betts' uncle Ronnie was a big Lowell George/Little Feat fan and used to sing and play around the house.
“He always told me, 'Tim, I can't give you lessons. Your hands are too small still.' And that was when I was probably 8. He said, 'When you start getting bigger, I'll start teaching you some guitar,' and by that point, I had picked up the drums.”
Betts never lost interest in guitar, and when he was big enough, he started taking lessons from local guitar guru/singer/songwriter/philosopher/teacher/Tornado stalwart Sam Frazier.
“I taught him when he was a little kid,” Frazier remembers. “He used to come sit in with us down at The Blind Tiger when he was just a little kid. He was amazing. He never got nervous. He'd be playing with Chuck (Cotton) and me and the big boys standing up there, and I'd go, 'Are you nervous?' And he'd say, 'Naw man, let's go. Count it off.' He was an early bloomer.”
Betts bloomed with locals The Misdemeanors as his first band. That led to sitting in with soulman Skeeter Brandon, who had gotten his start playing keys with Clarence Carter.
“That was one of the gigs I really wanted, to play with Skeeter Brandon. I really loved him,” Betts says.
That experience introduced Betts to harpist/singer Mel Melton, who would be Betts' zydeco conduit, leading him to Chenier. Betts played with Melton, who also had local bassist Chris Carroll in the band as well. Betts also had started running his own namesake band with Carroll and Chuck Cotton, when a phone call took him up a few notches on the musical ladder.
“When C.J. called, I was still in my band, and he said, 'Man, I just called Mel and told him I needed a guitar player to go to Europe. And Mel says you're the guy.' And I said, 'All right, you tell me what I got to do.'"
That relationship lasted almost 18 years, and took Betts all over the world. He has not played with Chenier for nearly six years now, but he still remembers his time with the zydeco powerhouse fondly.
When Betts started playing with Chenier, legendary zydeco guitarist Harry Hippolyte was still in Chenier's band. Hippolyte also played with Chenier's dad, Clifton, in his groundbreaking Red Hot Louisiana Band.
“I hung out and played with Harry quite a bit,” Betts says. For about five months, Chenier had two guitarists before Hippolyte left to go solo. Hippolyte, along with Lil' Buck Senegal were instrumental in bringing in melody lines for guitar players in zydeco where traditionally accordion players always had the lead. “Both Harry and Buck Senegal were more blues-influenced, so that put that taste into zydeco as well,” Betts acknowledges. “Clifton already had blues, that just added that extra flavor to it. On a lot of those original albums, it's just accordion and rub board.”
Chenier was a nurturer as well as a boss. “I grew up on the road. I had a conversation with my dad the other day, and I told him it's crazy, there's one person who really knows me, and I think that's C.J.” Betts started playing with Chenier around the age of 19. “I started playing in '98. I was young, fresh out of Greensboro. I hadn't been really anywhere else. That was the first tour of Europe.”
Betts took a couple of Greensboro guys with him as well. Donna the Buffalo keyboardist Dave McCracken as well as drummer Chuck Cotton.
But one got away. “I never got the opportunity to get Chris Carroll out there. I always wanted that so badly,” Betts says sighing. “I always told C.J. what a different level of the band we could take it to if I could bring Chris out on the road with us. But Chuck went to Europe with us a few times, and Dave, definitely, he toured with us for quite some time.”
Betts was simultaneously running his own band while working with Chenier, packing as many gigs as he could into the few scattered weeks he had off during the holidays, making a home-based Thanksgiving gig most of the time.
But the relationship finally ran its course. “It was just our time,” Betts says.
He says he'll never forget his last show, at the Corner Pocket in Williamsburg, Va. There's visual documentation of it as well. A buddy was filming the show, and it has since been immortalized on YouTube.
“I know it was our last show, and you can see it on all of our faces. We were done. The washboard player quit the next day on the way to the airport. And at that point, I had made my mind up it was my time, too. But I still stayed on a bit longer, but that was during a rough time. I knew it was the end. And it was for the best.”
He says he and Chenier are still on speaking terms and that he reunited with Chenier at Jazzfest about three years ago. “It was cordial; everything was fine.” He admits that it was more than just a working relationship. “I was really close to C.J. I stayed at his house, his wife fixed me dinner, we worked out together. We'd get two or three weeks off, and I'd say, 'C.J., to save you a plane ticket, I'll just stay here.' And he'd say, 'Yeah, you're always welcome.” I'd just stay at the house and hang with him during those weeks, and we'd practice, work out. I wouldn't say he taught me a lot about the biz, but I definitely saw a lot, and he explained it. He was a mentor for sure.”
Betts relocated to Chicago about five years ago while still playing with Chenier, then started playing with local blues guys out in Chicago. On tour in Turkey and Russia with the six-weeklong IBIS blues Festival, Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials were one of the supporting acts and during the weeks riding on buses and planes through Turkey, he got to know the Lil Ed and the band, sitting in every night. “So when I went to Chicago, I ended up playing with Lil' Ed and Billy Branch and Sons of Blues, on several occasions sitting in with Buddy Guy, just kinda getting in the scene there.”
But family brought him back to N.C. A little over five years ago, Betts moved to Charlotte to help his cousin buy a machine shop and help out in the business. He had been playing locally with the Pam Taylor Band, and working with David Bolton's band, Rhythm Bones, out of Wilmington. But he wanted a full-time job. He's now production manager for Element Designs, builders of high-end, custom-designed cabinet doors and sliding door systems.
“Moved up from the very bottom. Started in the sample room, and now I'm the one in the big office,” he sighs contentedly. “It's a big difference.”
