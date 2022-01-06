Top shows coming to Guilford County in 2022

Barring any cancellations or postponements, 2022 will bring more live touring entertainment to the city.
Much of it was postponed from 2020 and 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So unless the current surge in COVID-19 changes plans, here are some of the top performances announced to date for Guilford County venues in 2022.
They are listed by date.
Ludacris and Nelly
Grammy Award-winning rap superstars Ludacris and Nelly will perform Jan. 8 at Greensboro Coliseum.
Ceelo Green and the Ying Yang Twins will be special guests.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are $60 and up, plus fees. Learn more and buy tickets at greensborocoliseum.com.
Kelli O’Hara
Stage and screen star Kelli O’Hara will come to UNCG Auditorium on Jan. 14 as part of the University Concert and Lecture Series.
A seven-time Tony Award nominee, O’Hara won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Anna Leonowens in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of “The King and I.”
Tickets for O’Hara’s 8 p.m. appearance range from $5 for UNCG students to $75 for single orchestra tickets.
Find more details and how buy tickets at vpa.uncg.edu/single-event/kelli-ohara.
Also part of this year’s UCLS: Margaret Atwood, Geena Davis, Denise Murrell and Malpaso.
James Gregory
Comedian James Gregory will perform Jan. 15 at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show range from $30-$50. To avoid surcharges and to receive the $5 discount for High Point residents, call 336-887-3001 from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Learn more about upcoming shows and how buy tickets at highpointtheatre.com.
‘Porgy and Bess’
Greensboro native and international musical artist Rhiannon Giddens will perform as Bess in the Greensboro Opera production of “Porgy and Bess” on Jan. 21 and 23 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Greensboro Opera had planned to present “Porgy and Bess” in November 2020, starring the Grammy Award-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist.
But the pandemic prompted its postponement and the planned March 2020 opening of the Tanger Center at 300 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.
Tickets start at $40 at tangercenter.com. As of last week, fewer than 50 tickets remained for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, and fewer than 100 tickets for 2 p.m. Sunday.
Although the opera won’t tour to other locations at this point, Giddens certainly does. She has several U.S. tour dates on her 2022 schedule.
Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer
American music masters Sam Bush, Mike Marshall and Edgar Meyer join together with George Meyer on Jan. 22 for a special collaboration usually only heard on the summer bluegrass festival circuit.
The 8 p.m. performance will be at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St.
Tickets range from $25-$65, plus taxes and fees. Go online to carolinatheatre.com for tickets — and to see who else is coming to the theater in 2022.
Those age 12 and above: Don’t forget a mask and provide proof of full vaccination or a negative viral test within 72 hours prior to attending or participating in a theater event.
Steve Martin
Iconic entertainer Steve Martin will lead off this season of Guilford College’s Bryan Series of prominent speakers on Jan. 25 at the Tanger Center.
Martin is an actor, comedian, writer, producer and accomplished banjoist.
Yusef Salaam, a prison reform activist and member of the Central Park Five, will follow Martin on Feb. 15.
Bestselling author Anne Lamott will speak March 15, followed by chef and humanitarian José Andrés on April 26.
Entertainer Rita Moreno, whose acting, dancing and singing career spans more than 70 years, will appear May 17 in a speaking and performing event. Moreno most recently appeared in the film “West Side Story,” which is in theaters now.
For subscriptions or single tickets, visit bryanseries.guilford.edu. For single tickets, save fees by purchasing at the Tanger Center box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Or learn more and buy tickets at tangercenter.com.
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys will perform in concert Feb. 3 at Tanger Center.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band.
This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $51 at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com.
Billy Strings
Grammy Award-winning guitarist and bluegrass musician Billy Strings will perform Feb. 11 at Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets range from $39.50-$74.50 at greensborocoliseum.com. Prices rise by $5 on the day of the show.
‘Disney’s The Lion King’
The blockbuster, “Disney’s The Lion King,” will come Feb. 23-March 6 to the Tanger Center, as part of its Broadway series.
It follows the adventures of the young lion Simba, the heir of his father, Mufasa. Simba’s wicked uncle, Scar, plots to usurp Mufasa’s throne by luring father and son into a stampede of wildebeests.
But Simba escapes, and only Mufasa is killed. Simba returns as an adult to take back his homeland from Scar with the help of friends Timon and Pumbaa.
Tickets start at $60 at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com.
Disney recommends the show for ages 6 and older.
Stephen Marley
Musician Stephen Marley will perform on March 1 at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St.
Marley, a Jamaican-American musician, is the son of Bob Marley, considered one of the pioneers of reggae.
He is an eight-time Grammy Award winner — three times as a solo artist, twice as a producer of younger brother Damian Marley’s “Halfway Tree” and “Welcome to Jamrock” albums, and a further three times as a member of his older brother Ziggy Marley’s group, Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $25. Find tickets and more details at cdecgreensboro.com.
New Edition
Veteran R&B group New Edition headlines an iconic lineup with the legendary Charlie Wilson, along with special guest Jodeci, the bad boys of R&B.
The Culture Tour will come to Greensboro Coliseum on April 2.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $58.50 at ticketmaster.com.
New Edition has remained one of the most influential R&B groups of the last 30 years and counting, catapulting the solo careers of Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Bell Biv DeVoe.
Justin Bieber
The Justin Bieber concert has been rescheduled for April 6 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Bieber originally had a July 29, 2020, performance scheduled at the coliseum, as part of his Justice World Your.
But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.
Dates were announced for summer 2021, and Bieber’s concert at the coliseum was scheduled for July 29, 2021. But those dates were moved again.
Bieber is considered one of the world’s most popular artists. He returns to the road on the heels of the global No. 1 album “Justice,” his sixth studio album.
Tickets are $69.50 and up at greensborocoliseum.com.
‘Hamilton’
The national touring production of the Broadway megahit musical “Hamilton” will be on stage from April 6-24 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The story of United States Founding Father Alexander Hamilton created a revolutionary moment in theater, with a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway music.
That score features songs such as “My Shot,” “The Story of Tonight” and “The Room Where It Happens.”
Tickets start at $49 plus taxes and ticket fees, and are available at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com.
Elton John
The Rocketman will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on April 19 to the Greensboro Coliseum.
John originally had planned his tour stop here for May 23, 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic became a pothole in the road and postponed the tour.
The show takes the audience on a journey through his 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of John’s most beloved songs, including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”
Tickets are $69.50 and up. Some resale tickets go up to $3,000. Tickets are available at greensborocoliseum.com.
Chicago
The rock ‘n’ roll band with horns Chicago will perform May 20 at the Tanger Center.
The performance originally was scheduled for May 7, 2020, then postponed by the pandemic to Dec. 17, 2020, which was also postponed.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. May 20 show start at $45.50 at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com.
Kenny G
The Grammy Award-winning saxophonist will perform May 21 with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at Tanger Center.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert start at $35 at ticketmaster.com or by calling 336-335-5456, Ext. 224. Learn more at greensborosymphony.org.
Iron Maiden
English heavy metal band Iron Maiden will bring its Legacy of the Beast World Tour ‘22 on Oct. 25 to Greensboro Coliseum.
Within Temptation will be special guests.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show range from $39.50-$114.50. Find more details and tickets at greensborocoliseum.com.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.