Top shows coming to Guilford County in 2022

But the pandemic prompted its postponement and the planned March 2020 opening of the Tanger Center at 300 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.

Tickets start at $40 at tangercenter.com. As of last week, fewer than 50 tickets remained for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, and fewer than 100 tickets for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Although the opera won’t tour to other locations at this point, Giddens certainly does. She has several U.S. tour dates on her 2022 schedule.

Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer

American music masters Sam Bush, Mike Marshall and Edgar Meyer join together with George Meyer on Jan. 22 for a special collaboration usually only heard on the summer bluegrass festival circuit.

The 8 p.m. performance will be at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St.

Tickets range from $25-$65, plus taxes and fees. Go online to carolinatheatre.com for tickets — and to see who else is coming to the theater in 2022.