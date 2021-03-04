Treva Spontaine and The Graphic's rocky road to success

Greensboro’s Treva Spontaine spent over a decade trying to get record labels to welcome her to the big show. She and her band The Graphic brushed up against the big time many times, standing on stages with the biggies.
The band opened for Duran Duran in Columbia, S.C., and Vernon Reid at New York’s CBGB’s. The Smithereens and Timbuk 3 also gave The Graphic opening slots.
Spontaine and The Graphic guitarist Brad Newell once opened for an artist Spontaine says was one of her absolute hugest influences. “Brad and I did an acoustic opening one night at the Cat’s Cradle for Donovan,” the singer/guitarist says. “I can talk to famous people easily, but I had no words. I couldn’t even speak to him. I was so in awe, and he was such a nice fellow.”
But Spontaine had no trouble expressing herself through singing, going for a major label record deal even before starting The Graphic. She was in school at UNC-Chapel Hill when she met bassist/songwriter/producer Don Dixon. His band Arrogance provided the PA system for Chapel Hill’s annual Apple Chill Festival where Spontaine was playing acoustic folk music with her trio, called Treva and including bassist Steve Allred and guitarist Joey Whitsett.
Treva’s version of Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” got his attention, and after the set, he told her he’d like to work with her. Arrogance was in its early years, and Dixon was making money doing jingles out of his house in Carrboro. “I would come over to his house and his wife would be fixing dinner and we’d be making commercials in his bedroom,” she recalls.
Dixon was trying to get Arrogance a record deal, working at Charlotte’s Reflection studio. “He said, ‘We’ll give you the time, and we’ll bring some musicians in.’ This was before I met any of The Graphic people.”
Mitch Easter came and played, as did members of the Fabulous Knobs and other area musicians. That led Spontaine to pursue a solo acoustic career for a while before Alibis and future Swamp Cat drummer Garry Collins saw her playing at Greensboro’s Bellstone Fox on Tate Street and offered to help her build a band. They took her as frontwoman for the Alibis before splitting off to form Treva Spontaine and the Graphic, later shortened to just The Graphic.
Spontaine was close to getting a record deal in the late ‘70s when she was doing demos with Dixon, before she put The Graphic together. Joan Jett was also being scouted by the same label to which Spontaine and Dixon had been shopping her stuff.
“She’s fabulous, so of course she won,” Spontaine says. “But labels were hard on me in general, just being a woman in rock and roll. It was a challenge, to say the least. They would come back with crazy criticisms. ‘Well, we can’t sign you cause your lips aren’t big enough.’ Bizarre stuff. It wears on you after a while. You start to think, ‘Am I that bad?’”
As a legion of loyal fans from across the country will attest to, it turns out she wasn’t that bad.
Spontaine still has a bit of trouble pinning down what exactly to call what The Graphic did. Even though the band did a lot of covers in the early days, she insists they never were a cover band. “We just did covers for fun, just for people to dance to, have something to relate to. We changed them up to make them sound like the ‘80s. We wanted to be something not too commercial, but at the same time fun and light and not too serious.”
Spontaine had folk roots, picking up an electric guitar when she started listening to Bonnie Raitt before developing in interest in Tom Petty, Blondie and Dave Edmunds and Nick Lowe of Rockpile.
“We weren’t really as cerebral as Elvis Costello, but we still had that beat to draw people in,” she says. “I guess it was alternative kind of pop music. It was what was going on. We were fun. We didn’t think anything would come of it much. We played a lot in New York and all the way up and down the coast and out to Chicago and places east of there, so it turned into a bigger project than we even imagined.”
Collins, bassist Dwight Mabe and guitarist Doug Baker formed the original band, doing what Spontaine calls edgy pop. “I did some original stuff, some stuff that Dixon had written. I was doing some Arrogance tunes, some other friends from Chapel Hill’s tunes, and then some of my stuff, some weird cover stuff. It got people’s attention, for sure, which was the point, I guess,” she laughs.
She recruited guitarist Brad Newell to come back to Greensboro from San Francisco. Originally, the plan was to have both Newell and Doug Baker play guitar in the group, but Spontaine says that Baker got bored and left Brad as the primary guitar player and writer. Collins left in ‘83, when the band was recording “People in Glass,” Jim Hoyle replaced Collins on drums, and the name, as well as the direction of the band changed, with Newell, not Spontaine doing most of the writing.
“That’s when we got into the real scene with millions of bands who were playing from N.C., S.C., Georgia, including R.E.M. We were recording our first EP at Reflection when R.E.M. was doing ‘Murmur.’ We were in different studios. I was in the little crummy studio, they had the nice big studio. It certainly was exciting, we had a good time, nobody got killed,” Spontaine says of her The Graphic career. “That was a miracle.”
She doesn’t play anymore these days but says she’s still open to musical adventures. But the right thing hasn’t come along yet, she says.
“It ended sort of really bitter, with the business, not with music and playing, because I love doing that. But I got a bad attitude about it because it was so demoralizing,” she says. “We’d gone all the way to New York, played Tramps, played for lots of labels. There was always some little minute thing that just didn’t quite get them.
“So we just said, ‘Well we gotta end it.’ So in ‘89, we ended it. We had a big wreck in the van, and it kinda blew the wind out of our sails. It was just time to end it. We’d been together a bit over a decade, if you can include all the different versions of The Graphic.”
But Spontaine made a comeback of sorts in ‘99, releasing a solo CD of originals, “Better Late Than Never” with Dixon and wife Marti. “I can send you 20 of them. I can plaster my walls with them I have so many left. But I haven’t really made a big effort to try to sell them,” Spontaine says.
It still stands up today, with Spontaine sounding like Chrissie Hynde fronting the E street band on “From This Heart.” She returns to her folk roots on the Joanie Mitchell-worthy “How Can It Be.”
Spontaine says after The Graphic, she got a real job, working at Replacements Ltd. for 26 years. Spontaine retired in 2019.
“We got to do so many crazy things that were so cool,” Spontaine says. “And yet it’s so hard. You don’t make any money, and what money you do make just goes right back into van payments and equipment. And you’re a gypsy, and I’ve always been a gypsy, and I’m still a gypsy in a lot of ways. That doesn’t change for me. But it was a hell of a ride, and I’m grateful every day for having had that opportunity.”
