Treva Spontaine and The Graphic's rocky road to success

Spontaine still has a bit of trouble pinning down what exactly to call what The Graphic did. Even though the band did a lot of covers in the early days, she insists they never were a cover band. “We just did covers for fun, just for people to dance to, have something to relate to. We changed them up to make them sound like the ‘80s. We wanted to be something not too commercial, but at the same time fun and light and not too serious.”

Spontaine had folk roots, picking up an electric guitar when she started listening to Bonnie Raitt before developing in interest in Tom Petty, Blondie and Dave Edmunds and Nick Lowe of Rockpile.

“We weren’t really as cerebral as Elvis Costello, but we still had that beat to draw people in,” she says. “I guess it was alternative kind of pop music. It was what was going on. We were fun. We didn’t think anything would come of it much. We played a lot in New York and all the way up and down the coast and out to Chicago and places east of there, so it turned into a bigger project than we even imagined.”