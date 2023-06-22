HEY BATTER, BATTER!: Hop on down to First National Bank Field to watch the Greensboro Grasshoppers defend their turf from the visiting Winston-Salem Dash. The two squads wrap up their six-game series this weekend with 6:30 p.m. games today, Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. The first 1,000 fans to Saturday night’s game will receive a complimentary bobblehead. Tickets start at $9.
