HEY BATTER, BATTER!: Hop on down to First National Bank Field to watch the Greensboro Grasshoppers defend their turf from the visiting Winston-Salem Dash. The two squads wrap up their six-game series this weekend with 6:30 p.m. games today, Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. The first 1,000 fans to Saturday night’s game will receive a complimentary bobblehead. Tickets start at $9.