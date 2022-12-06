 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trot on down to Tanger to hear Riders in the Sky perform

Riders in the Sky will perform Oct. 4 at High Point Theatre in High Point.

2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Day 1

Fred LaBour of Riders In The Sky performs during the Grand Ole Opry performance at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 13, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn.

GREENSBORO — Break out your cowboy hats and boots, the witty and wacky Western group Riders in the Sky is coming to town.

The group will perform Aug. 4 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com

2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Day 1

Joey Miskulin (from left), Woody Paul, Ranger Doug, and Fred LaBour of Riders In The Sky perform during the Grand Ole Opry performance at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 13, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn.

Their music has won Grammy Awards, been featured in movies like "Toy Story 2" and is showcased in the show "Classic Cowboy Corral" on satellite radio's Sirius/XM.

The group, which first performed in 1977, says on its website it believes in "preserving the heritage of Western Music and presenting it to a new generation."

Cowboy singing group Riders in the Sky gallops into High Point

"In a world where the word 'unique' is routinely over-used, Riders in the Sky is truly unique," Ogi Overman wrote for Go Triad ahead of the group's performance in High Point that year. "They have the field of Western music to themselves, and have since 1977. Oh, there may be a few other groups out there that perform cowboy tunes, but none who engage the audience so deftly by mixing comedy, double entendres and authentic cowboy attire into their flawless harmonies, virtuoso instrumental performance and enchanting repertoire. Theirs is a show, rather than a bunch of tunes."

