Trot on down to Tanger to hear Riders in the Sky perform

The group, which first performed in 1977, says on its website it believes in "preserving the heritage of Western Music and presenting it to a new generation."

"In a world where the word 'unique' is routinely over-used, Riders in the Sky is truly unique," Ogi Overman wrote for Go Triad ahead of the group's performance in High Point that year. "They have the field of Western music to themselves, and have since 1977. Oh, there may be a few other groups out there that perform cowboy tunes, but none who engage the audience so deftly by mixing comedy, double entendres and authentic cowboy attire into their flawless harmonies, virtuoso instrumental performance and enchanting repertoire. Theirs is a show, rather than a bunch of tunes."