TV review: 'Genius: Aretha' respects Franklin's music. But there's nothing like the real thing

At the same time, the atomized structure, especially spread over several hours — I have seen seven of eight episodes — tends to interfere with dramatic momentum and accentuate the fact that the story plays out in short expository scenes. Some of these do have their pleasures, but all in all, the text is more declarative than conversational, whether the subject is political or personal.

“What kind of music do you really want to make, Miss Franklin?” Atlantic Records’ co-owner and producer, Jerry Wexler (David Cross), asks at the beginning of their relationship.

“I want to make hits, Mr. Wexler,” Aretha replies, having already spent years without any on Columbia Records.

“You’ll get there when you recognize you’re Aretha Franklin and nobody else.” Once she does, they will make many hits together.

Unlike most show business biographies, in which an artist climbs from obscurity to fame and tragedy ultimately gives way to triumph, tragedy and triumph keep pace with one another here, as Aretha’s career and personal life, to quote a song she sings, go up, down, all around, like a seesaw. Labels and producers come and go; drink becomes a problem; relationships pop and fizzle.