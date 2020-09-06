The reality competition show "American Idol" has long been a good place to see North Carolinians rise to stardom, with such singers as Fantasia Barrino, Clay Aiken, Chris Daughtry, Kelly Pickler, Scotty McCreery and many more getting their big breaks on the show.
And even in a pandemic, the show is looking to North Carolina for potential contestants, thanks to a custom-built version of the Zoom app.
On Wednesday, the series will hold an open call with virtual Zoom auditions in North Carolina as part of its "Idol Across America" series of remote auditions. The auditions began in Delaware, Florida and Ohio on Aug. 10 and will run through Sept. 25, culminating in a nationwide open call. The auditions in North Carolina will be held the same day as ones in Massachusetts and Vermont. Participants will need to be legal U.S. residents born between June 2, 1991, and Sept. 1, 2005, and there are other eligibility requirements.
Auditions will be held with an "American Idol" producer on Zoom, and will stay true to their roots "by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol," according to a news release from ABC. Hopeful contestants can audition on any date available regardless of their location.
To sign up and reserve an audition time, find out rules and eligibility requirements, or get more information, go to https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions and look for the "Click Here to Start Your Journey" link.
* * * *
Remember when MTV played music videos? A new installment of A&E's popular "Biography" series, premiering at 9 p.m. Tuesday, takes us back to that magical age. "I Want My MTV" looks at the early days of the channel,and includes interviews with such performers as Sting, Pat Benatar, Billy Idol, Nancy Wilson, Fab Five Freddy and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, as well as archival footage, outtakes and a never-before-broadcast interview with David Bowie.
* * * *
The season finale of "P-Valley," an edgy drama about a strip club, will air at 8 p.m. today on the premium cable channel Starz. Steve Coulter, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, has had a recurring role this season on the show. The series was created by playwright Katori Hall, based on a stage production of hers, with a cast including Brandee Evans, Elarica Johnson and Icco Annan. It has already been renewed for a second season.
The season finale will be followed at 9 by the world premiere of a new series, "Power - Book II: Ghost," a spinoff of the popular drama "Power."
* * * *
HBO has released a series of "virtual reality events" based on its popular new series "Lovecraft Country," which stars UNCSA alumnus Jonathan Majors.
The Social VR Experience, "Lovecraft Country: Sanctum," is described by HBO as a blend of "immersive theater, escape rooms, art installations, puzzles, and a live concert," which audiences can see using the Oculus Quest headset or watching a live-stream on YouTube. Majors and other stars from the series, including Courtney B. Vance, and Michael Kenneth Williams, will provide voiceovers, and co-star Jurney Smollett will perform a theatrical piece inspired by the works of James Baldwin and adapted by one of the show's writers. That will be shown Sept. 24. The live concert, with a star to be named later, will be screened on Oct. 19. More details are at Lovecraftsanctum.com.
