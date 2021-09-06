UNCG trio to compete Tuesday on 'America's Got Talent' — $1 million annuity is the grand prize

GREENSBORO — The UNCG trio 1aChord will perform Tuesday night in the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent.”

The show airs from 8 to 10 p.m. on NBC (WXII, channel 12).

The public will vote on which acts to send to the finals next week. Those semifinal results will be announced on the show from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Last week, the public chose the first batch of finalists. Wednesday’s choices will join them in the finals.

All three members of 1aChord are enrolled in UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Christoff Hairston is a Greensboro native. Julian Kennedy is from High Point. Tavis Cunningham is originally from Raeford.

They all sing, and Kennedy plays the piano.

In “America’s Got Talent,” acts from across the United States and abroad show a range of talents such as singing, dancing, comedy, magic, stunts and variety.

They compete in front of judges Simon Cowell, model Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandell and actress Sofia Vergara.

Those who make it into the live episodes compete against each other for both the judges’ and the public’s vote in order to reach the live final.