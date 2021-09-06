 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCG trio to compete Tuesday on 'America's Got Talent' — $1 million annuity is the grand prize
0 Comments
top story

UNCG trio to compete Tuesday on 'America's Got Talent' — $1 million annuity is the grand prize

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1aChord

In this video screenshot, UNCG students Julian Kennedy (left), Tavis Cunningham and Christoff Hairston talk to the judges before their audition on “America’s Got Talent.” Their group is called 1aChord.

 Via YouTube channel of “America’s Got Talent”

GREENSBORO — The UNCG trio 1aChord will perform Tuesday night in the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent.”

The show airs from 8 to 10 p.m. on NBC (WXII, channel 12).

After meeting by chance at a lunch table on campus, 1aChord quickly became an official group that could captivate audiences with their first note. Meet the members of 1aChord and learn about their journey at UNC Greensboro and how they found their way to a spot on America's Got Talent. #UNCGWay #AGT

The public will vote on which acts to send to the finals next week. Those semifinal results will be announced on the show from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Last week, the public chose the first batch of finalists. Wednesday’s choices will join them in the finals.

All three members of 1aChord are enrolled in UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Christoff Hairston is a Greensboro native. Julian Kennedy is from High Point. Tavis Cunningham is originally from Raeford.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They all sing, and Kennedy plays the piano.

In “America’s Got Talent,” acts from across the United States and abroad show a range of talents such as singing, dancing, comedy, magic, stunts and variety.

They compete in front of judges Simon Cowell, model Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandell and actress Sofia Vergara.

After knowing each other for only a few months, 1aChord comes together to sing an amazing cover of "Everybody Hurts" by R.E.M.

Those who make it into the live episodes compete against each other for both the judges’ and the public’s vote in order to reach the live final.

The winner will receive a $1 million annuity.

On Aug. 10, the trio won a spot in the semifinals with its performance of “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M.

UNCG has been sharing updates with the campus and encouraging its community to vote via its social media channels.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook split after three years of marriage

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News