Upcoming events (copy)

GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, presents its 42nd annual “Winter Show” featuring contemporary works in mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork and fiberwork.
The exhibit will run through Feb. 16.
Participating artists from Winston-Salem are Shivani Ghoshal and Heather Evans Smith. Also taking part is Frank Campion of Clemmons.
Work by more than 50 artists is for sale. Proceeds provide support to participating artists, GreenHill exhibitions, arts education and community outreach.
Gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thurdsay and 10 am. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free. Masks are required. Visit greenhillnc.org.
NYE concert
N.C. natives and three-time Grammy Award nominees The Avett Brothers will perform at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
The concert will mark the fourth time The Avett Brothers have played on New Year’s Eve at Greensboro Coliseum.
The band’s most recent release, “The Third Gleam,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums Chart and at No 5 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Chart.
Tickets are $49.50-$89.50 at ticketmaster.com.
COVID-19 precautions require proof of full vaccination or a negative diagnostic test within 72 hours of the event.
Visit greenborocoliseum.com or theavettbrothers.com.
NYE event
High Point Arts Council will present Denim & Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Centennial Station Arts Center at 121 S. Centennial St. in downtown High Point.
Live music will be by Smitty & The Jumpstarters, a local blues band that will play West Coast swing, Chicago blues, Memphas Rockabilly and more.
Dinner will be catered by Plain & Fancy. The Whistle Stop Bar will sell beer, wine and mixed drink. A champagne toast will be at 10 p.m. to celebrate an early New Year countdown.
Tickets are $50 per person which includes admission, dinner and the champagne toast at highpointarts.org/events.
Call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, or visit highpointarts.org.
Holiday events
2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23: “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
4-10 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Date Night at Mad Splatter, 2917 Battleground Ave., Suite A, Greensboro. 540-9823.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: NYE 2022 with Jukebox Rehab at Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. theblindtiger.com.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party with The Stone Parker Band at Double D Burnout Saloon, 1408 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. 336-992-1250.
Through Dec. 31: Arts Council to Host Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale: “There’s No Place Like Home”: Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Through Jan. 1: Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly with the exception of Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home.
As of press time, all the events listed were still scheduled, but calling or checking ahead would be recommended.
Artist needed
Greensboro Downtown Parks is accepting applications for the 2022 Artist in Residence program.
The program, which is open to Guilford County-based artists, is a paid residency experience, with up to $15,000 allocated to support specific areas of project development, including artist stipends. This is not a grant. The budget will be managed by Greensboro Downtown Parks with input from the artist. More information about this can be found in our 2022 Residency Guidelines.
Application deadline is Jan. 16.
For more about how to apply or for information abut a Zoom Q&A, go to greensborodowntownparks.org/artist-in-residence.
— Staff Reports