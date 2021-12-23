Upcoming events (copy)

4-10 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Date Night at Mad Splatter, 2917 Battleground Ave., Suite A, Greensboro. 540-9823.

9 p.m. Dec. 31: NYE 2022 with Jukebox Rehab at Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. theblindtiger.com.

9 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party with The Stone Parker Band at Double D Burnout Saloon, 1408 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. 336-992-1250.

Through Dec. 31: Arts Council to Host Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale: “There’s No Place Like Home”: Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Through Jan. 1: Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly with the exception of Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home.

As of press time, all the events listed were still scheduled, but calling or checking ahead would be recommended.

Artist needed

Greensboro Downtown Parks is accepting applications for the 2022 Artist in Residence program.