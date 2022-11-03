Upcoming events: Music, theater, art, events, festivals and more

First Friday, the self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4.

The event will include dance at GreenHill, live music and art at Greensboro Project Space, and a drum circle at Center City Park.

Go to downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday.

Concert

The Fiddle and Bow Society will present Larry & Joe at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

Larry Bellorin is a music legend from Venezuela. He now lives in Raleigh. Joe Troop, who started the group Che Apalache, performs his acclaimed “Latingrass.” Both men are multi-instrumentalists and songwriters.

Tickets are $22 in advance at carolinatheatre.com or $25 at the door.

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, featuring guest artist cellist Sergey Antonov and conducted by orchestra Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky, will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Tickets start at $35 at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224, or ticketmaster.com.

Halloween

Halloween has passed, but there are still some haunted attractions and other events planned.

Nov. 4-5: Woods of Terror, 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. $30-$45, $45-$60 for fast pass and $60-$75 for all access. 13 attractions and more. woodsofterror.com.

Nov. 4-5: Spookywoods 2022, Kersey Valley, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. $30, $55 for fast pass, $75 for immediate access and photos. Recommended for 13 and older. Drive-through haunted trail to enter, 16 haunted attractions and more. spookywoods.com.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5-6: Fall on the Farm at Smith Hollow Farm, 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville. $15. Kids younger than 2 are free. Some rides cost extra. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayride, animal viewing and more. tinyurl.com/yckk2rfd.

Nov. 4-5: Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail, 6059 Union Grove Church Road, Seagrove. $35 general admission with Zombie Shoot or $50 for fast pass and Zombie Shoot at tinyurl.com/2pvx5k4k. spookybottom.com.

Nov. 3-5: Día de los Muertos, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Free. History of Day of the Dead, ofrenda display. highpointnc.gov/2329/Museum.

10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5: Pumpkin Smash, Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. Free. Don’t trash your pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns. Bring them to this smashing event. Pumpkins will be composted after the event. greensboro-nc.gov.

Poet event

Greensboro Public Library is offering An Evening with Poet Al Russell from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway.

Al Russell, master’s of fine arts graduate of the University of New Hampshire, is the author of “Children of the Anxious City” and “Lookinglasshouse,” which was published in 2021. Russell’s poems have been published by Jersey Devil Press, The Light Ekphrastic, Midway Journal and others.

This event is free and open to the public. For information, call 336-373-7540.

Veterans Day

Veterans Day events are planned around the Triad, including:

Noon Nov. 5: Sixth annual Greensboro Honors Veterans Day Parade at Elm and E. Lindsay streets. Rain or shine. With Disabled American Veterans — Chapter 20. Starts and ends in front of the Kontoor Brands building on East Lindsay Street. Will feature area high school marching bands, JROTC units, various clubs, organizations and businesses along with military vehicles and floats.

7 p.m. Nov. 8: High Point Theatre Hosts U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band at 220 E. Commerce Ave. Free, but tickets are required. Band from Langley-Eustis Air Force Base, Va. 336-887-3001 or highpointtheatre.com/events.

8 a.m. Nov. 11: High Point University’s 12th annual Veterans Day Celebration at Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. Complimentary breakfast and patriotic salute. Free parking and shuttle service will be provided from the new parking lot at 1315 N. University Parkway on campus. Wheelchair accessible vans will be provided. Shuttle service will begin at 7:30 a.m. To register, visit highpoint.edu/veteransday or call 336-841-4636.

11 a.m. Nov. 11: Veterans Day Ceremony at Triad Park’s Carolina Field of Honor, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Color guards, music, the laying of a wreath, taps and other activities. Keynote speaker: retired Col. William Webb, a decorated Army veteran. Bring seating. Rain or shine. carolinafieldofhonor.org.

4 p.m. Nov. 11: Parade in downtown Asheboro followed by Pilot Club of Asheboro’s annual Veterans Day Luminaria Service at 5:30 p.m. in front of historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. Southwestern Randolph High School JROTC will present the colors and Randolph County Honor Guard will provide a 21-gun salute and taps to conclude the program. 336-498-7146.

