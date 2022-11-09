Upcoming events: Music, theater, art, events, festivals and more

Community Theatre of Greensboro will present its annual production of “The Wizard of Oz” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

More than 100 children, teens and adults are involved in the production, the theater’s 27th.

Performances will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 19, 20 and 7 p.m. Nov. 12, 18, 19.

Tickets are $10-$30 at carolinatheatre.com.

Opera

Greensboro Opera will present Puccini’s “La Bohème” at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. in Greensboro.

David Pershall is now in the role of Marcello in the local company’s full-stage production of “La Bohème,” a mid-1800s story about relationships that is sung in Italian. “La Bohème” is the story of four struggling bohemians — a poet, a painter, a musician and a philosopher who live in Paris.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13.

Tickets start at $15 at greensboroopera.org.

Bryan Series

Guilford College Bryan Series will present Daniel Levitin and Rosanne Cash at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Levitin is a renowned neuroscientist, and Cash, daughter of country legend Johnny Cash, is a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter.

Levitin and Cash will talk about creativity, music, inspiration and the brain science behind them.

Tickets start at $50 at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Arsenic and Old Lace” at James Fitzpatrick Auditorium 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.

Mortimer always knew that the family had a bit of a mad gene — his brother believes himself to be Teddy Roosevelt and his great-grandfather used to scalp Indians for pleasure — but his world is turned upside down when he realizes that his dear aunts have been poisoning lonely old men for years.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12, 18-19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 20.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 12 and younger at kltheatre.com.

Comedy

Comedian Joe Gatto will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.”

Tickets start at $35.75 at ticketmaster.com.

Food event

Alton Brown will bring his “Beyond the Eats — The Holiday Variant” to Tanger Center, at 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Brown is a television personality, author and Food Network and Netflix star.

Brown says fans can expect cooking, comedy, music, science and more.

Tickets start at $29 at ticketmaster.com.

Poet event

Greensboro Public Library is offering An Evening with Poet Al Russell from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway.

Russell, master of fine arts graduate of the University of New Hampshire, is the author of “Children of the Anxious City” and “Lookinglasshouse,” which was published in 2021. Russell’s poems have been published by Jersey Devil Press, The Light Ekphrastic, Midway Journal and others.

This event is free and open to the public. For information, call 336-373-7540.

Veterans Day

Veterans Day events are planned around the Triad, including:

8 a.m. Nov. 11: High Point University’s 12th annual Veterans Day Celebration at Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. Complimentary breakfast and patriotic salute. Free parking and shuttle service will be provided from the new parking lot at 1315 N. University Parkway on campus. Wheelchair accessible vans will be provided. Shuttle service will begin at 7:30 a.m. To register, visit highpoint.edu/veteransday or call 336-841-4636.

11 a.m. Nov. 11: Veterans Day Ceremony at Triad Park’s Carolina Field of Honor, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Color guards, music, the laying of a wreath, taps and other activities. Keynote speaker: retired Col. William Webb, a decorated Army veteran. Bring seating. Rain or shine. carolinafieldofhonor.org.

4 p.m. Nov. 11: Parade in downtown Asheboro followed by Pilot Club of Asheboro’s annual Veterans Day Luminaria Service at 5:30 p.m. in front of historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. Southwestern Randolph High School JROTC will present the colors and Randolph County Honor Guard will provide a 21-gun salute and taps to conclude the program. 336-498-7146.

— Staff reports