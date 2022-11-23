Upcoming events: Music, theater, art, events, festivals and more

Many local performances will be staged during the holiday season. Here’s what’s happening this week:

7:30 p.m. Nov. 23: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27: Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival at Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Nov. 26-Dec. 18: “Black Nativity” at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Go to barndinner.com for times, tickets and more information.

7 p.m. Nov. 26: John Berry’s 26th annual Christmas Tour at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

8 p.m. Nov. 26: Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.

7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, 3 p.m. Nov. 27: Cirque de la Symphonic at Winston-Salem Symphony’s “A Carolina Christmas!” at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets begin at $25 and are available from the symphony box office at 336-464-0145 or at wssymphony.org.

8 p.m. Nov. 28: “Motown Christmas” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

5:30 p.m. Nov. 30: Christmas Decorating at Greensboro Christian Church, 3232 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. tinyurl.com/3x6z7m9j.

7 p.m. Nov. 30: Handel’s Messiah by Choral Society of Greensboro at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

9:45 and 11:45 a.m. Dec. 1: “Frosty” musical at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

7 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4: Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto” at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 2: Festival of Lights in downtown Greensboro. Live music, tree lighting, carols, vendors, food, Santa and more. tinyurl.com/3rtb7kvc.

7 p.m. Dec. 2: Asheboro Christmas Parade will begin at the corner of Church and Sunset, head east on Sunset to Fayetteville Street, then south on Fayetteville Street, ending at Kivett. tinyurl.com/2p9x9z88.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2: “A Christmas Troubadour: A Room at the Inn” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2: North Carolina Brass Band: Christmas Wrapped in Brass at UNCG, Greensboro. Also, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Hanes Auditorium, Salem College, Winston-Salem. ncbrassband.org.

9 a.m. Dec. 3: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”: Christmas at the Carolina at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3: German Christmas at Colonial Carolina at Alamance Battleground, 5803 South N.C. 62, Burlington. Learn about the culture of North Carolina’s German communities. tinyurl.com/3dd9te95.

Noon Dec. 3: Greensboro Holiday Parade at 536 S. Elm St., Greensboro. noon. tinyurl.com/36s566z7.

2 p.m. Dec. 3: The 13th annual Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll at 1634 N. Main St., High Point. Open houses at historic homes, carriage rides, Santa and crafts. eventbrite.com.

2:30 p.m. Dec. 3: Liberty Chamber Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Festival 2022 at 104 N. Greensboro St., Liberty. tinyurl.com/3ya7jz89.

6:30 p.m. Dec. 3: Christmas With Elvis at Finch Auditorium, 406 Unity St., Thomasville. Starring Stephen Freeman and the Echoes of a Legend Show Band. www.christmaswithelvis.com.

7 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4: The Dance Center of Greensboro: “The Nutcracker” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4: Greensboro Beautiful’s annual Holiday Greenery Fundraiser at Market’s MADE 4 the Holidays Arts and Crafts Marketplace, Greensboro. greensborobeautiful.org.

1-4 p.m. Dec. 4: 50th annual Holiday Open House at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. A day of reenactments, music, demonstrations, refreshments and hands-on activities like candle dipping. Free. highpointmuseum.org.

1-5 p.m. Dec. 4: Historic West End Holiday Homes Tour begins at Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem. historicwestend.org.

2 p.m. Dec. 4: The Dance Center of Greensboro: “The Nutcracker” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

3 p.m. Dec. 4: 2022 Pleasant Garden Christmas Parade. Rain date is Dec. 11. 336-674-3002.

7 p.m. Dec. 4: Greensboro College: 56th annual Festival of Lessons and Carols at Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel, 815 W. Market St., Greensboro. The candlelit Advent worship service includes scripture readings, liturgy and performances by the college’s vocal and instrumental musicians under the direction of Jonathan P. Brotherton, professor of music. www.greensboro.edu/event/56th-annual-festival-of-lessons-carols.

Cumbia concert

Los Angeles Azules will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Los Angeles Azules is a Mexican group that plays cumbia music featuring accordions and synthesizers, mixing tradition with modern styles.

Tickets start at $59.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Film event

Dirty Dancing in Concert will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The film will be shown with a live band and singers performing the music.

Tickets start at $45 at ticketmaster.com.