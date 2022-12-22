Upcoming events: Music, theater, art, events, festivals and more

Many local performances will be staged during the holiday season. Here’s what’s happening this week:
7 p.m. Dec. 22: Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “White Christmas”: 2 and 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 22: Christmas in The Crown — “Shop Around the Corner” at The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.
2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23: Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “It’s A Wonderful Life”: 2 and 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.
7:45 p.m. Dec. 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
People are also reading…
Ongoing events
Spectacular Holiday Blooms: Through Dec. 30 at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. 7,000 handmade lighted flowers on display. $5. cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Greensboro Science Center: Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 1. 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.
— Staff reports