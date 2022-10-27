Upcoming events: Music, theater, art, events, festivals and more

Greensboro Arm Wrestling League (GRAWL) presents GRAWL Brawl XIV: GRAWLoween, an arm wrestling competition and benefit for the nonprofit Youth Focus at 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Oden Brewing, 802 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

This Halloween-themed, all ages event will feature a group of magical creatures battling a team of cyborgs. Come see Smother Earth, the Fairy Bod Mother, Kraken Skullz and Father Figure take on Ruth Bader Ginsborg, Toy Soldier, Amazon Prime and K9.

Admission is a minimum donation of $7 in advance at youthfocus.org/grawl or $10 at the door. A limited supply of $25 VIP reserved seats are also available. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Halloween costumes are encouraged.

Youth Focus’s Act Together program provides emergency housing for young people who are experiencing family crisis, are victims of abuse or neglect or are otherwise homeless. Learn more at www.youthfocus.org.

Halloween

Fall is here, and it’s time to hit the corn mazes, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and more. We rounded up a list of haunted attractions, as well as upcoming fall events, including:

Oct. 28-31 and Nov. 4-5: Woods of Terror, 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. $30-$45, $45-$60 for fast pass and $60-$75 for all access. 13 attractions and more. woodsofterror.com.

Oct. 28-31 and Nov. 4-5: Spookywoods 2022, Kersey Valley, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. $30, $55 for fast pass, $75 for immediate access and photos. Recommended for 13 and older. Drive-through haunted trail to enter, 16 haunted attractions and more. spookywoods.com.

4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday (Haunted Forest not open on Sunday): J. Razz & Tazz Farm, 180 Painter Lakes Road, Gibsonville. Cash only. Big Corn Maze — $9 for 12 and older, $5 for 4-11 and free for 3 and younger; Play area — $10 for 2 and older; Halloween Light Show — $10 for 4 and older. Corn maze, mini maze, corn bins, playground, trike track, haystack mountain. jrazz.com.

7-9 p.m. Oct. 28: Horror House, 7289 Wyatt Drive, Summerfield. $15. Five indoor haunted environments. bugleboyfarms.com.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays until Oct. 30: Maize Adventure, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. $25 for 4 and older, $10 for 65 and older at maizeadventure.com/calendar. Corn maze, train rides, games, mega slide, jumping pillows and more. maizeadventure.com.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Nov. 6: Fall on the Farm at Smith Hollow Farm, 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville. $15. Kids younger than 2 are free. Some rides cost extra. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayride, animal viewing and more. tinyurl.com/yckk2rfd.

Oct. 27-31 and Nov. 4-5: Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail, 6059 Union Grove Church Road, Seagrove. $35 general admission with Zombie Shoot or $50 for fast pass and Zombie Shoot at tinyurl.com/2pvx5k4k. spookybottom.com.

5 p.m. Oct. 27-28: Burlington Monster Mash Scavenger Hunt, Historic Depot and Amphitheater, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. Free. Scavenger hunt downtown with trick-or-treating, inflatables and more. tinyurl.com/bduszkmj.

6 p.m. Oct. 27: Halloween Hoopla, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. Free. Games, crafts, prizes, more. greensboro-nc.gov.

5-6 p.m. Oct. 29: Spooky Stories, Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. $2 at tinyurl.com/3euz52wy. Spooky stories and s’mores. greensboro-nc.gov.

Oct. 29-Nov. 5: Día de los Muertos, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Free. History of Day of the Dead, ofrenda display. highpointnc.gov/2329/Museum.

Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 30: Howl-o-ween II, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive, Greensboro. Free. Costume party with treats for humans and dogs. greensboro-nc.gov.

10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5: Pumpkin Smash, Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. Free. Don’t trash your pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns. Bring them to this smashing event. Pumpkins will be composted after the event. greensboro-nc.gov.

Día de Los Muertos

For the sixth year, the High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center will present a Día de Los Muertos celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.

The event is a hands-on learning experience and celebration of the Day of the Dead with ofrendas (or altars in honor of deceased family members) and kids’ activities.

A family film is from 10 a.m. to noon and Día de Los Muertos-themed crafts and games, including a trivia game, will be from noon to 2 p.m. Language interpreters will be on-site.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Day of the Dead “ofrendas” will be on display from Oct. 29-Nov. 5. The ofrendas help the souls of loved ones feel welcome and show they have not been forgotten. Most altars feature photos, personal items, candles, food, flowers and more.

A Halloween-themed craft will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Little Red Schoolhouse.