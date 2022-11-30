Upcoming events: Music, theater, art, events, festivals and more

The Festival of Lights, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 35 years, will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Greensboro.

The festival includes a community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, and carolers and acoustic performances along Elm Street. A laser show will be at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South Elm Street. Santa will be in Hamburger Square (at the intersection of Davie, Elm and McGee streets), and guests can roast marshmallows along the way.

Many downtown merchants will stay open late. Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site.

The festival will begin with live entertainment at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., followed by the community tree lighting at 6:56 p.m.

Entertainment at the park will include:

5:30-6:15 p.m.: N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir

6:30-9 p.m.: The Drew Hays Five featuring Diana Tuffin

Live music staggered down Elm Street will include: Benjy Johnson and the Tinsel Too, Finn Phoenix, Greensboro Performing Arts, Gregory Amo, Grimsley High Madrigal Singers, High Lonesome Strings, Laura Jane Vincent, Seasons Best Carolers, Sinai Mountain Ramblers, The Silver Drummer Girl, UNCG Horn Choir, Triad Trombone Ensemble, Triad A Cappella Connection, Unwind Productions, Sharpe Pursuits/DJ Karaoke, Greensboro Tarheel Chorus and UNCG Chariots.

Entertainers on Elm Street will include:

Stilt walkers and roaming Snow King and Queen, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Disney princesses, superheroes, children’s storytime at Scuppernong Books, UNCG Student Art Market, LED Robot and Mirror Man, Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, marshmallow roasting, Reconsidered Goods Kids Krafts, Sumo Santas, live ice sculpture carving and live performances at The International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

Parades

Area holiday parades include:

7 p.m. Dec. 2: Asheboro Christmas Parade. Route will begin at Church Street and Sunset Avenue and travel east to Fayetteville Street, then south, ending at Kivett Street. tinyurl.com/2p9x9z88.

Noon Dec. 3: Greensboro Holiday Parade. Starts at North Greene Street and East Lindsay Street. South to East Market Street. Left on Church Street, ending at East Lindsay Street. tinyurl.com/36s566z7.

5 p.m. Dec. 3: Winston-Salem Jaycees Downtown Holiday Parade. Starts at Fourth and Poplar streets, down Fourth Street, right on Liberty Street, ending at Corpening Plaza for the tree lighting. For information, visit wsparade.org

7:30-11 p.m. Dec. 3: Liberty Chamber Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Festival at 104 N. Greensboro St., Liberty.

2:30 p.m. Dec. 4: Kernersville Christmas Parade. Starts at Pineview Drive and Highway 66, goes to East Mountain Street then to Kernersville Elementary School on West Mountain Street. For information, visit tinyurl.com/23h7jpc7.

3 p.m. Dec. 4: Christmas Parade — Pleasant Garden. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yavjc4y7.

3 p.m. Dec. 4: Archdale Christmas Parade. For information, call 336-340-5541.

6-8 p.m. Dec. 5: Lexington Christmas Parade 2022 in Uptown Lexington. For information, visit tinyurl.com/23mkr8bf.

10 a.m. Dec. 10: Snow Camp Christmas Parade. Starts at Sylvan Elementary School. For information, visit tinyurl.com/3v2pa4b5.

11 a.m. Dec. 10: Downtown Thomasville Christmas Parade. For information, visit tinyurl.com/4zre9pw7.

2 p.m. Dec. 10: Gibsonville Christmas Parade. For information, visit tinyurl.com/4kwjmdx9.

Holiday musical

N.C. A&T’s Theatre Program will present the holiday musical “The Soul of Christmas” at Paul Robeson Theatre on A&T State University’s campus.

The program will feature songs, including Handel’s “Messiah,” “O Holy Night,” “This Christmas,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and more.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-4 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3-4.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $11 for seniors and students, $6 for children 12 and younger and free for A&T students.

Tickets are available at 336-334-7749 or ncataggies.com.