Upcoming events: Music, theater, art, events, festivals and more

Upcoming holiday events include:

6-9 p.m. Dec. 8-9: Christmas Downtown in Downtown Asheboro. www.chamber.asheboro.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 15; 8 p.m. Dec. 9, 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18: “Tunes for the Holidays” at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., Greensboro. triadstage.org.

6 p.m. Dec. 9: “Bending Towards the Light: A Jazz Nativity” at Rehobeth United Methodist Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. 336-292-3360.

7 p.m. Dec. 9, 16; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18: Community Theatre of Greensboro: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St., Greensboro. ctgso.org.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 14, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17: UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker” at Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11: High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

1:45 p.m. Dec. 10-11: “Tea With Clara” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

3 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18: Greensboro Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

3 p.m. Dec. 10: Winterfest at High Point City Lake, 602 W. Main St., High Point. Vendors, bounce house, game trucks and Santa. www.highpointnc.gov/2316/WinterFest.

4-7 p.m. Dec. 10: Holiday Magic at 425 S. Lexington Ave., Burlington. www.burlingtondowntown.com/events/2022/12/17/holiday-magic.

5:30-7 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. Dec. 10: Camel City Jazz Orchestra at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Holiday swing and salsa in a bilingual show. https://ccjoholidays.brownpapertickets.com.

6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 10: Visit from Santa from at Rural Hall Historic Train Depot and Railroad Museum, 8170 Depot St., Rural Hall. ruralhalldepot.org.

8 p.m. Dec. 10: UNCSA’s Low and Lower Christmas at Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu.

1:45 p.m. Dec. 11: Greensboro Ballet’s “Tea With Clara” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec 14: Hip Hop Nutcracker at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

7 p.m. Dec. 15: Martha Bassett and Friends: An Evening of Christmas Song at Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. Free, a donation of $15 is suggested. 336-766-3178 or www.spcnc.org.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 15: Salem Band Holiday Concert: “Christmas at the Movies” at New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4400 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Free. salemband.org.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17: FOX8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Free with non-perishable food donations. greensborocoliseum.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18: High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 16: 2022 Winterfest presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with guest vocalist Diana Tuffin at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. 336-608-5136, musiccarolina.org.

8 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18: “Tunes for the Holidays” at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., Greensboro. triadstage.org.

2 p.m. Dec. 17: Greensboro Ballet’s “Clara’s Nutcracker Suite” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 17: Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 18: Worship Live Holiday Tour at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.

Ongoing events

Greensboro Science Center: Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 1. 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.

Holiday movies

The Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro, will show holiday movies.

The schedule is:

Carolina Classic Holiday Movies:

7 p.m. Dec. 12, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23: “It’s A Wonderful Life”

7 p.m. Dec. 13: “Christmas Vacation”

7 p.m. Dec. 14: “Home Alone”

7 p.m. Dec. 15: “Die Hard”

Christmas in The Crown:

7:30 p.m. Dec. 12: “The Preacher’s Wife”

7:30 p.m. Dec. 13: “A Christmas Carol”

7:30 p.m. Dec. 14: “The Bishop’s Wife”

7:30 p.m. Dec. 15: Holiday Affair”

Tickets are $7 at carolinatheatre.com or at the door.

Parades

Area holiday parades include:

10 a.m. Dec. 10: Snow Camp Christmas Parade. Starts at Sylvan Elementary School. For information, visit tinyurl.com/3v2pa4b5.

11 a.m. Dec. 10: Downtown Thomasville Christmas Parade. For information, visit tinyurl.com/4zre9pw7.

2 p.m. Dec. 10: Gibsonville Christmas Parade. For information, visit tinyurl.com/4kwjmdx9.

