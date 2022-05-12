Upcoming events

Paul McCartney will perform at 8 p.m. May 21 at Truist Field at Wake Forest University, 475 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem.

McCartney will sing songs from the Beatles, Wings and his own solo career.

Tickets start at $39.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Concert

Kenny G will perform with Greensboro Symphony at 8 p.m. May 21 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The Grammy Award-winning saxophonist will perform “Havana,” “Forever in Love,” “Heart and Soul,” “Silhouette” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

Tickets are $35-$80 at ticketmastercom.

Ballet

High Point Ballet will present Celtic Legends at 7:30 p.m. May 13-14 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.

Myths and legends of the Isle of Green come to life as fairies and creatures of Irish fantasy and folklore celebrate the music and time of this culture.

Tickets are $22-$30 at highpointtheatre.com

Brass bandN.C. Brass Band will perform at 3 p.m. May 22 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. in Greensboro.

The band will celebrate the American Old West with music from Western movies and TV shows.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students at ncbrassband.org/schedule.html.

Speakeasy

High Point Arts Council will present Speakeasy at the Station with Andrew Sanchez and the Hip Six at 7 p.m. May 14 at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.

The evening will feature swing music, dancers at Three Graces and dinner by Plain & Fancy. An outdoor cigar bar, specialty drinks at Whistle Stop Bar and retro photo opportunities are also planned.

Admission is $60 per person at highpointarts.org/events or 336-889-2787.

Concert

Dori Freeman will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 15 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

Rolling Stone called Freeman “one of the most authentic vocalists to emege from the hills of southwestern Virginia in recent years.”

Tickets are $15 in advance at carolinatheatre.com or $20 the day of the show.

Kids’ event

“Baby Shark Live” will be at 6 p.m. May 12 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs.

Tickets start at $25 at ticketmaster.com.

Musical

The musical “The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story” will open May 12 at Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well-Spring Drive in Greensboro.

“The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story” shares the history of the Cone dynasty and their home — Flat Top Manor in Blowing Rock. The story highlights brothers Moses and Ceasar, early entrepreneurs who made it big in textiles in Greensboro. Cone sisters Etta and Claribel, who amassed a world-famous collection of contemporary art, are also featured.

Commissioned by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, this story was written by Janet Barton Speer with lyrics and music by John Thomas Oaks. It is based in part on the book “A Mansion in the Mountains” by Phil Noblitt.

“The Denim King is a love story,” said Speer, creative director of Lees-McRae Summer Theatre where the musical was staged in 2015. “Love of entrepreneurism. Love of architecture. Love of nature. Love of family and love of America. For John Thomas Oaks and me, it has been a love of living history.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. May 12-14, 16 and 2 p.m. May 14-15.

Tickets are $18 at ticketmetriad.com.

— Staff reports

