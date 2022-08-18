Upcoming events

Lucinda Williams will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at Haw River Ballroom, 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road in Graham.

After more than 40 years of music making, the Louisiana-born artist has returned to the gritty blues foundation that first inspired her as a young singer-songwriter in the late 1970s. Her newest album is “Good Souls, Better Angels.”

Special guest will be Jesse Malin, a rock singer-songwriter-musician.

Guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a 48-hour negative PCR test. Masks are required when inside.

Tickets are $35 in advance at hawriverballroom.com or $40 the day of the show.

Blues show

Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will present Blues & Foods Market from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at 2125 Phillips Ave. in Greensboro.

The first event will feature R&B artist Candi “Sugafoot” Herbin, vendors, crafts, food, games, a waterslide and more.

Admission is free.

Bring a blanket or chair.

Blues event

Kenny Neal and the BB King Experience will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex, 414 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem.

The event is hosted by Piedmont Blues Preservation Society.

Tickets start at $20 at ticketmaster.com. Parking is $10.

Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Historical Park at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.

The event will include a picnic, ice pops and lemonade, historic games, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops, and more.

Admission is free.

Exhibit

GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, presents a new exhibit called “Presence.”

The exhibit, which will be on display through Nov. 5, features 2D and 3D paintings, drawings, fiber art, printmaking and sculpture.

The exhibit, which has more than 100 works, includes notions of presence and absence, states of isolation and engagement and personal and collective histories.

The art was created by 25 N.C. artists.

For exhibit-related events or more information, visit greenhillnc.org.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. Aug. 19: Vanity Wyze (R&B, hip-hop) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 19: Red Dirt Revival (country) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Fourth Street, 100 N. Fourth St., Mebane. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 19: Gipsy Danger (folk-rock) with food by Saucey Chick (gourmet sauced food) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stone fieldcellars.com.

7-9 p.m. Aug. 20: Love & Valor (Americana, folk) at Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. Bring blankets, chairs. Free. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net.

7 p.m. Aug. 20: Mike Wawa & Geigespazz (electronic) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensboro downtownparks.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 20: Karon Click & The Hot Licks (jump swing, upbeat blues) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. Aug. 20: The Holiday Band (Southern soul, beach, classic rock) with a TBA food truck and Kona Ice at Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. summer fieldnc.gov.

6 p.m. Aug. 21: Knights of Soul (funk/R&B) at MUSEP at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6 p.m. Aug. 21: Mason Lovette (country) at Sunday Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. asheboronc.gov or tinyurl.com/4muvf6u2.

7 p.m. Aug. 25: The Konnection (variety) at Thursdays at Seven Concert Series at 135 W. Elm St., downtown Graham. 336-513-5510, cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-thursdays-at-7.

11:30 a.m. Aug. 26: Sam Frazier (singer/songwriter) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 26: Carri & the Good Watts (variety) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

6:30 p.m. Aug. 26: Terrence Young with Scott Marvill opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. Aug. 26: Nu-Blu (progressive bluegrass) with food by Smoke City (hibachi with a twist and Monk Sauce) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.