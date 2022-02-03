Upcoming events

Feb. 19: Marcellaus Joiner will present “Using Social Media for Genealogy.”

Feb. 26: The Black GenEx Genealogy Experience will host a three-hour program that features basic methods, resources and tools used for research of the ancestry of African American families.

The sessions are free and open to the public.

COVID-19 protocols are in place.

Art exhibit

A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro.

The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.

Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.