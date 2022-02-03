Upcoming events

The touring production of “Rent: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 4-5, 2 p.m. Feb. 5 and 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical focuses on a group of young New York artists struggling to survive under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.
Tickets start at $29 at ticketmaster.com.
Visit tangercenter.com.
Cabaret show
“Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret” will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Carolina Theatre, 300 S. Greene St. on Greensboro.
Caroline Calouche & Co. of Charlotte is the Southeast’s only contemporary dance and circus company.
Tickets are $25-$35 at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or carolinecalouche.org.
‘Winter Show’
GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, presents its 42nd annual “Winter Show” featuring contemporary works in mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork and fiberwork.
The exhibit will run through Feb. 16.
Participating artists from Winston-Salem are Shivani Ghoshal and Heather Evans Smith. Also taking part is Frank Campion of Clemmons.
Work by more than 50 artists is for sale. Proceeds provide support to participating artists, GreenHill exhibitions, arts education and community outreach.
Gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 am. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free. Masks are required.
Visit greenhillnc.org.
Beach Boys
The Beach Boys will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic band.
Tickets starts at $51 at ticketmaster.com.
For COVID-19 protocols, go to tangercenter.com/plan-your-visit/patronhealth.
Visit tangercenter.com or thebeachboys.com.
History
“Lifted Voices: African American History” will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Costumed interpreters in the museum galleries share well-known and little-known stories of African Americans in Greensboro.
“Lifted Voices” is a series of living history programs that bring to life people and stories from Greensboro’s past.
Admission is free.
Visit greensborohistory.org.
Theater
Greensboro College Theatre Department will present these theater productions:
7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5: “Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead” at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, 815 W. Market St., Greensboro. When CB’s beloved dog dies, his whole world starts to change as he and his friends navigate the trials and tribulations, the epic highs and lows, the inimitable gauntlet that is high school.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 5, and 2 p.m. Feb. 6: “The Vagina Monologues” at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, 815 W. Market St., Greensboro. Eve Ensler created a production from interviews with more than 200 women resulting in stories about sex, relationships, sexual violence, sex work, menstruation and more.
Visit www.greensboro.edu/events for tickets and information.
Play for kids
UNCG School of Theatre will present “Wake Up, Brother Bear!” at Sprinkle Theatre, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.
Watch as Brother and Sister Bear experience a full year of seasons. Together we see a waterfall melt, meet a butterfly, chase an elusive fish and skate on an icy pond.
The N.C. Theatre for Young People production will be at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and children at 336-334-4392 or at uncgtheatre.com.
Masks are required.
Visit uncgtheatre.com.
Genealogy
The High Point Museum will host a virtual four-part series about genealogy research called “I Am Black History” at 11 a.m. Saturdays in February at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
The sessions will be:
Feb. 5: High Point Museum Curator of Education Sara Blanchett will talk about her journey with genetic testing.
Feb. 12: Angela Roach Roberson will present “A Snapshot of Color and Wealth” about the interlocking systems of capitalism and racism.
Feb. 19: Marcellaus Joiner will present “Using Social Media for Genealogy.”
Feb. 26: The Black GenEx Genealogy Experience will host a three-hour program that features basic methods, resources and tools used for research of the ancestry of African American families.
The sessions are free and open to the public.
COVID-19 protocols are in place.
Visit highpointnc.gov.
Art exhibit
A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro.
The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.
Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.
Raised in Boston by middle-class Jamaican immigrant parents and educated at Wellesley College, O’Grady spent years working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, as a translator, and as a rock music critic before beginning her career as a visual artist in the late 1970s at the age of 45.
O’Grady calls attention to the segregated nature of the art world.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Visit weatherspoonart.org.
