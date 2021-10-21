Upcoming events

The hit Broadway show “Wicked” is onstage through Oct. 24 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Long before Dorothy arrives in Oz, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
“Wicked” is the fifth-longest-running show in Broadway history.
Tickets start at $33 at tangercenter.com or ticketmaster.com.
Masks are required; go to tangercenter.com/patronhealth for full COVID-19 precautions.
Visit tangercenter.com or wickedthemusical.com.
Halloween scares
Upcoming fall and Halloween events include:
4 p.m. Oct. 22, 28: Halloween Hoopla at Home on Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page. Learn how to make economical Halloween games, treats and decorations.
Oct. 23: Glass Pumpkin Patch at Starworks Glass, 100 Russell Drive, Star. More than 3,000 hand-blown pumpkins are on display and for sale. Most are between $45 and $100. Make an appointment to shop at starworksnc.org/pumpkin-patch.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23-24: Boo at the Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro. Trick-or-treating stations along the pathways of Africa, live music, animal encounters, pumpkin palooza, spooky treehouse trek and more. $8 per person or $5 for members. 800-488-0444 or nczoo.org.
5-7 p.m. Oct. 22: Monster Mash Scavenger Hunt Kickoff at the Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. The hunt will be from Oct. 22-31 in downtown Burlington. Print a Monster Hunt card at facebook.com/btowneventsnc. Search the windows in downtown Burlington to find 20 monsters. Return cards to the labeled mailbox in front of the Historic Depot. Cards will be entered to win prize bags. Winners will be notified Nov. 1. btowneventsnc.com.
2-5 p.m. Oct. 23: Ghoulash! drive-thru on Davie Street in front of the Greensboro Cultural Center and LeBauer Park. No pedestrians. Vendors, music, performances and candy and craft giveaways. 336-373-2738.
5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24: Park After Dark at Haw River State Park, 339 Conference Center Drive, Browns Summit. Walk along park trails learning about nighttime animals. Wear costumes. Bring a flashlight. Masks required. $5, 2 and younger are free. ncparks.gov/haw-river-state-park.
4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29-30: Burlington Dark in the Park at Burlington Athletic Stadium, 1450 Graham St., Burlington. On Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.: Trick-or-treating, aerial silk show. 7 p.m.-midnight: Haunted Stadium. 8 p.m.: Fireworks. On Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.: Trick-or-treating, carnival games. 7 p.m.-midnight: Haunted Stadium. 9 p.m.: Movie. Free entry for family-friendly events. $15 for haunted stadium attraction. visitalamance.com.
7-9 p.m. Oct. 30: Halloween Safari at Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point. Meet “animals” who tell amazing things about their lives on a 45-minute safari hike. Apple cider, cookies and a campfire complete the adventure. Bring flashlights and wear appropriate shoes. Free. 336-883-8531.
1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 30: Boo! At Bethabara at Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Spooky stories, guided ghost tours. Free. Register by calling 336-397-7587 or by emailing dianao@cityofws.org.
4:45-6:45 p.m. Oct. 30: Howl-O-Ween Twilight Tour at the Conservators Center, 676 E. Hughes Mill Road, Burlington. Guided tour. Howl-O-Ween decorated nature trails. Ages 12 and older. $26 adults at animalparknc.org. Reservations required. 336-421-0883 or animalparknc.org.
2-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30: Boo Bash Costume Contest at Millstone Creek Orchards, 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road, Ramseur. Cash prizes for adult and kid costumes. 336-824-5263, millstonecreekorchards.com.
1-4 p.m. Oct. 30: Howloween at Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, Greensboro. Four-legged and two-legged friends can participate in a costume party with treats.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30-31: Howl-O-Ween at Animal Park at Conservators Center, 676 E. Hughes Mill Road, Burlington. Self-guided safari along decorated trail, games, prizes and candy for kids. $16 adults, $14 children 3-11, 3 or younger free. Masks required. 336-421-0883 or animalparknc.org.
3-3:30 p.m. Oct. 31: Boo Bash Costume Contest at Millstone Creek Orchards, 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road, Ramseur. Cash prizes for adult and kid costumes. Masks required. 336-824-5263, millstonecreekorchards.com.
Music video
N.C. Brass Band has created a video of “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire at tinyurl.com/2n6uw8dn.
The music was arranged by Ed Kiefer, with audio engineering by Seth Frack and video engineering by Sean Devlin.
For now, the brass band has postponed all in-person concerts. But the group is accepting donations to help offset production costs. You can give at ncbrassband.org or mail a check to: North Carolina Brass Band, 3311 Sparrowhawk Drive, High Point, NC 27265.
Visit ncbrassband.org.
Art exhibit
“Rebecca Fagg + Jack Stratton: Two Retrospectives” is on display through Nov. 7 at GreenHill, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Longtime exhibitors at GreenHill, Fagg and Stratton both graduated from UNCG’s Bachelor of Fine Arts program in the 1970s.
A closing reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the gallery.
Admission is free. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Visit greenhillnc.org.
— Staff Reports