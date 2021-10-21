Upcoming events

The hit Broadway show “Wicked” is onstage through Oct. 24 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Long before Dorothy arrives in Oz, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

“Wicked” is the fifth-longest-running show in Broadway history.

Tickets start at $33 at tangercenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

Masks are required; go to tangercenter.com/patronhealth for full COVID-19 precautions.

Halloween scares

Upcoming fall and Halloween events include:

4 p.m. Oct. 22, 28: Halloween Hoopla at Home on Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page. Learn how to make economical Halloween games, treats and decorations.