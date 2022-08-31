Upcoming events

Artist and activist Bevelyn Ukah will partner with the NC Climate Justice Collective to produce a new GROW residency through Sept. 18 at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 Davie St. in Greensboro.

Ukah is a self-taught artist and part of the Black Women’s Art Collective of Public Art Practice. She graduated from Guilford College.

During the residency, Ukah will co-create interactive spaces that explore the intersection of art and climate justice.

Through public art-making sessions, workshops and an exhibit, Ukah talk about living with more intentional action for personal and community care.

All events are free to attend, and registration is not required.

Open studio hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 2 and 9 and 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 16

The workshop schedule will be:

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 3: Our Bodies, Our Ecology — a workshop exploring the relationship between art and our ecosystems by Ukah, Taari Coleman and Jodi Lasseter

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 10: Art and a Just Transition — a workshop focusing on social transformation through art by Ukah and Coleman

4-6 p.m. Sept. 13: Art as Activism — A workshop for the public to collaborate on making a community art piece that reimagines how we see our future by Ukah, Coleman and Lasseter.

3-5 p.m. Sept. 16: Fluid Action: Honoring Our Water — A sign-making workshop for clean water advocacy using mixed media by Ukah and Coleman

Events will include:

6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 2: Zumba session with TWIN ZIN, Ayo and Omari Wilson

6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 9: Artist Talk

5-6 p.m. Sept. 16: Water Ceremony with Drum Circle to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. Facilitated by the NC Climate Justice TapRoot Cultural Troupe.

Fair

The annual Central Carolina Fair will be from Sept. 9-18 at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The fair will feature rides, carnival food, games and attractions for all ages.

Hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 10, 1 to 11 p.m. Sept. 11, 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14, 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15, 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 17 and noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 18.

Admission is $6. Children under 42 inches tall, seniors, college students and military are free with ID. Admission from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14-15 is $1 with $1 rides, select food items and parking.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. Sept. 2: Brad Newell & String Thing (singer/songwriter with bluegrass, folk, blues, jazz) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. Sept. 2: 60 Watt Combo (rock, blues) with food by Taco Bros (tacos, burritos, quesadillas) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

6 p.m. Sept. 5: Cat5 Band (beach) at Sunday Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. asheboronc.gov or tinyurl.com/4muvf6u2.

7 p.m. Sept. 8: East Coast Rhythm & Blues (beach, Motown, soul, oldies) at Thursdays at Seven Concert Series, 135 W. Elm St., downtown Graham. 336-513-5510, cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-thursdays-at-7.

7 p.m. Sept. 9: Sweet T and the Biscuits (acoustic covers) with food by Marty’s BBQ at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. Sept. 10: Too Much Sylvia (variety) at Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. Food trucks at 5 p.m. 336-495-7525, randlemanchamber.com/market-music.