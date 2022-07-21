Upcoming events

High Point Museum is showing its Community Quilt in the exhibit “Domestic Art” now through Sept. 3 at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.

The Community Quilt was made for this year’s National Day of Unplugging, an awareness campaign that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology. In March, museum visitors were encouraged to take a break from their devices to sew, draw and decorate a square of fabric.

“This has been a time-intensive project,” said High Point Museum Curator of Education Sara Blanchett, who has spent three months arranging the quilt squares and hand-sewing them together to create the full Community Quilt.

Media discussion

Greensboro Public Library will host Bakari Sellers, Afrique Kilimanjaro and Siobhan Riley for “Anthems of Change: When Journalists Gather” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 24 at Van Dyke Performance Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

This free panel discussion featuring three esteemed journalists will be moderated by Carla Banks, communications and marketing director for the city of Greensboro. The discussion will explore how media influences voters’ decisions, freedom of speech, trends in media today and more.

Sellers is a CNN political analyst, lawyer and activist. Kilimanjaro is managing editor and publisher of the Carolina Peacemaker. Riley is a news anchor at Spectrum News 1 in Raleigh.

Concert

Los Lobos will perform at 8 p.m. July 22 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.

For the past five decades, Los Lobos has combined the genres of rock ‘n’ roll and R&B, surf music and soul, mariachi and música norteña and punk rock and country. The multi-Grammy Award-winning group’s latest album, “Native Sons,” is its 17th full-length recording.

David Wax Museum will open the show.

Tickets are $45-$60 at theramkat.com. The concert is a part of the Summer Music Shindihg series.

FloydFest

Amythyst Kiah will perform from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. July 28 at FloydFest at FloydFest’s Blue Cow Arts Pavilion, 894 Rock Castle Gorge Road in Floyd, Va.

The festival will be from July 27-31. The five-day celebration of music and art nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia will feature more than 100 performers on nine stages.

Performers will include: Lake Street Drive, Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled By Turtles, Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King, Ann Wilson of Heart, Durand Jones and the Indications, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, and lots of others.

Get tickets at floydfest.com.

Concerts

Outdoor summer concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. July 22: jstory at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 22: Megan Doss Band (country) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

6:30 p.m. July 22: Lin Rountree with Vincent Crenshaw opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. July 22: City Dirt Trio (acoustic rock/Americana) with food by Smoke City (hibachi with a twist and Monk Sauce) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 23: Pure Fiyah (reggae) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 23: Tell Me Lies (Fleetwood Mac tribute) at Concerts on the Square at 303 S Scales St., Reidsville. Free. Beer garden on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. 336-347-2381, riseupreidsville.com.

7 p.m. July 23: West End Mambo (salsa) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 24: A Sign of the Times (jazz/R&B) at MUSEP at Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Hot Diggity Dog. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6 p.m. July 24: The Castaways (beach, country, Top 40, Southern rock) at Sunday Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. asheboronc.gov or tinyurl.com/4muvf6u2.

7 p.m. July 28: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot (R&B, soul) at Thursdays at Seven Concert Series at 135 W. Elm St., downtown Graham. 336-513-5510, cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-thursdays-at-7.

11:30 a.m. July 29: Lydia Pitt at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 29: Rock Steady (rock, country, R&B, blues) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

7 p.m. July 29: Bantumn Rooster (classic rock, beach, funk, dance, Top 40) at Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. Food trucks at 5 p.m. 336-495-7525, randlemanchamber.com/market-music.

7 p.m. July 29: Room 42 (rock, country, blues) with food by Rockin’ Moroccan (Mediterranean plates, burgers, vegetarian options) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 30: Ashley Virginia (indie-folk) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 30: To be announced — Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. Bring blankets, chairs. Free. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net.

7 p.m. July 30: Camel City Yacht Club (soft rock) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 31: Nu Blu (bluegrass) at MUSEP at Country Park Shelter 7, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. Food trucks: Slush Rush and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. July 31: Donna Hughes & Friends (indie, folk) at Arts Splash at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.