Upcoming events

Rhiannon Giddens will participate in “Carolina Calling: A Music & History Podcast” on Feb. 28. The host of the podcast is David Menconi, a writer and longtime North Carolinian.
The “Carolina Calling” podcast explores the history of North Carolina, as told through its music and the musicians who made it. From Asheville to Wilmington, the show dives into the cities and regions that have cultivated decades of diverse talent, including Blind Boy Fuller, Steep Canyon Rangers, Bob Moog, James Taylor and Rhiannon Giddens.
The podcast is in conjunction with Come Hear North Carolina and The Bluegrass Situation.
Visit hyperurl.co/carolinacalling.
Art project
Icelandic artist Hlynur Helgason will photograph Guilford County and its residents as part of a new art project.
The UNCG Art Truck and Greensboro Project will host Helgason with his project “The Medicine Show — Spiraling through Guilford County Communities,” which will be at seven sites over seven days.
The dates and locations are:
1-5 p.m. Feb. 25: High Point Station
1-5 p.m. Feb. 26: Bur-Mil Park
1-5 p.m. Feb. 27: Northeast Community Trail
1-5 p.m. Feb. 28: The Gardens at Anthony House Apartments
1-5 p.m. March 1: Hebrew Cemetery
1-5 p.m. March 2: Lake Daniel
1-5 p.m. March 3 and 4: February One Place
The locations have been selected based on the Fibonacci Spiral, a mathematical construction that has been used in art since the Renaissance. For his project, Helgason placed the spiral on an early map of Guilford County, starting with High Point and traveling inwards towards a center at Greensboro Project Space on February One Place in downtown Greensboro. From there other locations have been determined based on where they intersect with the spiral.
The UNCG Art Truck will serve as a mobile photo lab.
To read more about the project, go to greensboroprojectspace.com/art-truck-projects.
Exhibit
Arist Katriel Srebnik’s work is on display at Ambleside Gallery, 528 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Srebnik interprets charming figures, dancers, interiors and street scenes with light, atmosphere and expressive brushwork to evoke mood and ambience in a contemporary impressionism style.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Visit amblesidearts.com or sregallery.com.
Lecture
Actress Geena Davis will speak at 8 p.m. Feb 26 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. in Greensboro, as part of the UNCG Concert and Lecture Series.
Davis is an Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actor, as well as a world-class athlete (she was at one time the nation’s 13th-ranked archer), a member of the genius society Mensa and is now recognized for her advocacy of women and girls with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which urges film and television creators to increase the percentages of female characters.
Tickets are $70-$75 for adults, $60-$65 for seniors and military, and $10 for students.
Concert
Country singer Lee Greenwood will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
Greenwood has had seven No. 1 songs and 25 charted singles, including “Ring on Her Finger Time on Her Hands,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “God Bless the U.S.A.” and more.
Tickets are $50-$100 with some VIP experiences at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com or leegreenwood.com.
Concert
Comedian Jon Reep of Hickory, the fifth season winner of “Last Comic Standing,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Tickets are $25-$40 with a $5 discount for High Point residents or groups of 10 or more at 336-887-3001 or highpointtheatre.com.
Masks are required.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or jonreep.com.
Art exhibit
A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro.
The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.
Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.
Raised in Boston by middle-class Jamaican immigrant parents and educated at Wellesley College, O’Grady spent years working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, as a translator, and as a rock music critic before beginning her career as a visual artist in the late 1970s at the age of 45.
O’Grady calls attention to the segregated nature of the art world.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Visit weatherspoonart.org.
Theater
Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Sherlock Holmes and the Baker Street Irregulars” at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
The crime rate is on the rise in 1891 London, and the famous crime fighter Sherlock Holmes has gone missing. Holmes has hired the young, street-savvy gang of street kids in the past to assist him. But this time, the Baker Street Irregulars, as they have become known, need to proceed without their mentor’s guidance.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26, March 4-5 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27, March 6.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors (60 and older) and students at kern ersvillelittletheatre.thun dertix.com.
Call 336-993-6556 or go to kltheatre.com.
— Staff reports
