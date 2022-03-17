Upcoming events

Cameron Barclay took his time preparing for his tour with The Ten Tenors.

Living in New Zealand, he had to pack winter clothes for the travel to the United States. Throw in a pandemic, and he’s developing new rituals.

“It’s been a strange time,” he says. “But it’s nice to be traveling the world again performing. We’ve missed it for so long.”

Barclay is one of the members of The Ten Tenors, which will perform at 8 p.m. March 19 at Tanger Center at 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro as part of the group’s “Love is in the Air” tour.

The Ten Tenors formed in Australia in 1995 and have toured the world. They’ve headlined more than 2,000 concerts during that time and performed in 29 countries to date.

Barclay says the concert celebrates the glory of love and features many of the best amorous pop songs, ballads and arias of all time, including songs such as “Perfect,” “God Only Knows” and “Shallow.”

He says the show started in 2018 when one of the members got married and asked the group to sing the first dance.

“We ended up doing an album of love songs or first dance songs,” Barclay says. “There are some great pop and rock stuff, as well as some classical songs.”

The Ten Tenors toured the show through 2019 and were off tour for nearly two years.

In June, the group got back together for the tour and took about a week to rehearse.

“I was so nervous,” he says. “I do the choreography for the group. We came back with a lot of confidence.”

The current line up is: Cameron Barclay, Daniel Belle, Michael Edwards, Nigel Huckle, Adrian Li Donni, Sebastian Maclaine, Jarad Newell, Boyd Owen, Riley Sutton and Grady Swithenbank.

Tickets are $35-$80 at ticketmaster.com.

Concert

Sona Jobarteh will perform at 8 p.m. March 19 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem. Jobarteh is a griot — a West African historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet and musician. She creates a blend of traditional music, Afropop and rock with a four-piece ensemble of Mamadou Sarr, African percussion; Eric Appapoulay, electric and acoustic guitars; Andy Mclean, electric bass; and Westley Joseph, drums.

Jobarteh performed at the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro in 2018.

Tickets are $25-$40 at theramkat.com.

Music event

“Blueprints,” a two-night music performance led by Bobby Previte, features 13 of North Carolina’s best musicians.

Special guest Charlie Hunter will perform at 8 p.m. March 18-19 at The Yard at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.

Blueprints is a spontaneous live performance made up of more than 200 fragments extracted from every score Privete has written.

The event is free and open to the public with registration at tinyurl.com/7z9463z7.

Artwork needed

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is looking for art to feature from N.C. and southern Virginia artists, including two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media and three-dimensional sculpture for inside and outside.

The artwork will be on loan to the PTAA for one year. An agreed-upon fee will be paid for installation time.

Visit flyfrompti.com/art-walking-tour to see current artwork on display or flyfrompti.com/2022-call-to-artists for art submission details.

Artists needed

Randolph Arts Guild is looking for artists for its 38th annual juried artist show.

Prizes are $200 for Best in Show and $150, $100 and $50 for the top three prizes.

Artists can submit up to three pieces of art by March 21. Apply at tinyurl.com/emc5k8vy. Entry fee is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

Art exhibit

A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro. The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.

Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.

Raised in Boston by middle-class Jamaican immigrant parents and educated at Wellesley College, O’Grady spent years working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, as a translator, and as a rock music critic before beginning her career as a visual artist in the late 1970s at the age of 45.

O’Grady calls attention to the segregated nature of the art world.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

— Staff reports