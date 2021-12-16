Upcoming events

Ongoing: Evening Ice Skating and Holiday Village at the Kernersville Museum: Ice-skating available to visitors until 7 p.m. ($5 for 30 minutes of skate time; skates included). The Holiday Village will also be open to evening visitors, featuring decorated trees and Kernersville’s Blinkie Lights. kornersfolly.org.

Through Jan. 1: Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly with the exception of Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home.

Through Dec. 31: Arts Council to Host Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale: “There’s No Place Like Home”: Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

As of press time, all the events listed were still scheduled, but calling or checking ahead would be recommended.

Symphony concert

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks concert will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The performance includes Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.