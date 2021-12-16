Upcoming events

9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 31: Tinsel Town at LeBauer Park, Greensboro. Featuring 100 decorated trees. Trees were bought and decorated by local corporations, groups, nonprofits or families. Visit downtowngreensboro.org.
Through Dec. 31: Peppermint Alley: An alley of family-friendly holiday decorations next to Boxcar Arcade, 120 W. Lewis St., Greensboro. downtowngreensboro.org.
6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22: “Black Nativity” at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
6-9 p.m. Dec. 18: Christmas By Candlelight at Körners Folley, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Self-guided tours of seasonal displays. Advance ticket purchases strongly recommended. kornersfolly.org.
Through Dec. 19: Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25, $20 for members. reynolda.org.
Through Feb. 16: GreenHill’s Winter Show at 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Contemporary works including paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, wood and fiber works. greenhillnc.org.
7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19: “The Nutcracker” by Greensboro Ballet at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $20-$45. carolinatheatre.com.
10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, noon Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19: “The Nutcracker” at Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $25 at uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945. On-demand experience is $69.09 at uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 17-19: Santa at the Biltmore at Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Requires registration. downtowngreensboro.org.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 17: Music Carolina: A Classique Christmas at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Featuring Jazz Classique, with guest vocalist Martha Bassett. $25. musiccarolina.org.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19: High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $30-$35. highpointtheatre.com.
8 p.m. Dec. 17: “A Magical Cirque Christmas” at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.
9 p.m. Dec. 17: Mostley Crue Christmas Bash at Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. theblindtiger.com.
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 18: Scottish Faire in the Historical Park at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season, including traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire, dancing, music, poetry and more. Free. highpointmuseum.org.
2 p.m. Dec. 18: High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $25. highpointtheatre.com.
Dec. 20: “Nutcracker On-Demand Experience.” uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
7 p.m. Dec. 20: “Elf” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
7 p.m. Dec. 21: “A Christmas Story” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
7 p.m. Dec. 22: “White Christmas” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23: “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
4-10 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Date Night at Mad Splatter, 2917 Battleground Ave., Suite A, Greensboro. 540-9823.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: NYE 2022 with Jukebox Rehab at Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. theblindtiger.com.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party with The Stone Parker Band at Double D Burnout Saloon, 1408 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. 336-992-1250.
Ongoing: Evening Ice Skating and Holiday Village at the Kernersville Museum: Ice-skating available to visitors until 7 p.m. ($5 for 30 minutes of skate time; skates included). The Holiday Village will also be open to evening visitors, featuring decorated trees and Kernersville’s Blinkie Lights. kornersfolly.org.
Through Jan. 1: Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly with the exception of Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home.
Through Dec. 31: Arts Council to Host Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale: “There’s No Place Like Home”: Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
As of press time, all the events listed were still scheduled, but calling or checking ahead would be recommended.
Symphony concert
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks concert will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The performance includes Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Featured soloists are Lyubov Petrova, Nancy Maultsby, Roderick Dixon and Marcus DeLoach, along with the premiere performance of the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale.
Tickets are $35-$80 at ticket-master.com.
Visit greensborosymphony.org.
Art exhibit
GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, presents its 42nd annual “Winter Show” featuring contemporary works in mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork and fiberwork.
The exhibit will run through Feb. 16.
Participating artists from Winston-Salem are Shivani Ghoshal and Heather Evans Smith. Also taking part is Frank Campion of Clemmons.
Work by more than 50 artists is for sale. Proceeds provide support to participating artists, GreenHill exhibitions, arts education and community outreach.
Gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thurdsay and 10 am. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free. Masks are required. Visit greenhillnc.org.
— Staff Reports
— Staff Reports