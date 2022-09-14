The Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Mary J. Blige will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour will also feature special guests Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija.

Tickets start at $59.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Festival

GSO Pride Week will continue this week with three upcoming events:

7 p.m. Sept. 16: Movie Night at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. “Paris is Burning,” the award-winning documentary, gives a behind-the-scenes story of the fashion-obsessed New Yorkers who created “voguing” and drag balls. Tickets are $5 at linktr.ee/gsopride for the first 100 guests using code GSOPride and $7 after that. Doors and box office open at 6:15 p.m.

3 p.m. Sept. 17: A Bar Crawl will begin with registration on the rooftop at OneThirteen Brewhouse at 113 Greene St., Greensboro, by Brenda the Drag Queen. Tickets are $20 for a Pride Crawler ticket and $40 for a VIP ticket at tinyurl.com/ye76xmyr. Must be 21 or older to participate. The crawl will wrap up at Boxcar Bar + Arcade at 120 W. Lewis St. with an evening of drag performances. No tickets required.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 18: Greensboro Pride Festival will begin with a performance by Triad Pride Performing Arts and a parade of colors. The festival, which is free and open to the public, will also feature performers, musicians, food trucks, Legends of Drag, KidZone, vendors and Ada Vox, runner-up from “RuPaul’s Queen of the Universe” and top eight finalist from “American Idol.”

Theater

The Broadway Series will continue with “Mean Girls” at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 8 p.m. Sept. 16-17, 2 p.m. Sept. 17, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Tickets start at $29 at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Proof” at James Fitzpatrick Auditorium, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville

Catherine knows the line between genius and insanity is thin. The question is, which side is she on?

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-17, 23-24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 25.

Tickets are $20 at kltheatre.com and at the door. Save $2 when you buy tickets online.

Event

Guilford Native American Association will host the 45th annual Pow Wow at Greensboro Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.

The event will feature dancing, singing, drumming, a marketplace, traditional food, competitions and more.

The event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18.

Bring chairs or blankets.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and children 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and younger. Three-day passes are $25 for adults and $15 for seniors and children 7-12.

Fair

The annual Central Carolina Fair will continue through Sept. 18 at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The fair will feature rides, carnival food, games and attractions for all ages.

Hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15, 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 17 and noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 18.

Admission is $6. Children under 42 inches tall, seniors, college students and military are free with ID. Admission from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15 is $1 with $1 rides, select food items and parking.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. Sept. 16: Goin’ Nowhere at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. Sept. 16: 12M Case Band (rock) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7-9 p.m. Sept. 17: Rusty Dusty String Band (folk, rock, country, R&B, jazz) at Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. Bring blankets, chairs. Free. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net.

7 p.m. Sept. 22: Mason Lovette Band (country, Southern rock, blues) at Thursdays at Seven Concert Series, 135 W. Elm St., downtown Graham. 336-513-5510, cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-thursdays-at-7.

11:30 a.m. Sept. 23: Goin’ Nowhere (classic rock) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. Sept. 23: Magnolia Green WS (roots-rock and Americana) with food by Smoke City (hibachi with a twist and Monk Sauce) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. Sept. 24: Juke Box Rehab (country rock) at Concerts on the Square at 303 S Scales St., Reidsville. Free. Beer garden on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. 336-347-2381, riseupreidsville.com.

Theater





Creative Greensboro will host Goodly Frame Theatre for the next Residency at the Hyers at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

The group will host the play “Much Ado About Nothing.” In the play, soldiers return from war and find out that falling in love is the real battlefield.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Sept. 18.

Tickets are $25 for adults at tinyurl.com/yc8n56vn.

— Staff reports