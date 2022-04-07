Upcoming events

The touring company of “Hamilton” will perform now through April 24 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The show is the story of America then, told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The show takes on culture, politics and education with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

UNCG School of Theatre will present “The Spongebob Musical” at UNCG Taylor Theatre, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.

Spongebob and all of Bikini Bottom face the annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

The production will be directed by UNCG Assistant Professor of Theatre Erin Speer.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 8-9, 21-23 and 2 p.m. April 10.

Performances are rated G and about 2 hours long.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students and children at etix.com/ticket/v/15070/taylor-theatre.

Dance

Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet has returned with a program called Revivalution.

The term was coined by director Princess Johnson, and is a compilation of:

Revival: After a four-year hiatus, the dancers are returning to stage.

Evolution: During the past four years, we have restructured and reorganized.

Revolution: To advocate for equitable pay, funding and opportunities for Black artists.

Royal Expressions will take up residency from April 11-24 at Stephen Hyers Theater in Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

Some of the events will include:

6 p.m. April 11: Every Woman — a dance workshop to uplift, inspire and empower women

7:30 p.m. April 12: (Mis)Conception — A healing experience for couples experiencing infertility and miscarriage

Events are free with registration at tinyurl.com/44kdjpvf.

Find other events at tinyurl.com/44kdjpvf.

Basketball

Harlem Globetrotters will play at 7 p.m. April 8 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The team will bring its newly reimagined Spread Game Tour with rim-rattling dunks, jaw-dropping swag and more.

Tickets start at $20 at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Greensboro College Theatre Department will present “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.

An actress may or may not be pregnant, while her lover may or may not be leaving her. Her lover’s ex-wife may or may not be looking to kill him while her lover’s son’s fiancee may or may not have just been poisoned, while her best friend may or may not be a wanted terrorist.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 7-9.

Nostalgia

“Me, Myself & Shirley,” starring Cindy Williams, will be at 2 and 7 p.m. April 10 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.

Williams, who starred as Shirley on “Laverne & Shirley,” will talk about her love of acting, her stardom and fun backstage tales.

Tickets are $35-$45 at highpointtheatre.com or at the box office.

Artwork needed

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is looking for art to feature from N.C. and southern Virginia artists, including two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media and three-dimensional sculpture for inside and outside.

The artwork will be on loan to the PTAA for one year. An agreed-upon fee will be paid for installation time.

Visit flyfrompti.com/art-walking-tour to see current artwork on display or flyfrompti.com/2022-call-to-artists for art submission details.

Art exhibit

A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro. The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.

Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.

Raised in Boston by middle-class Jamaican immigrant parents and educated at Wellesley College, O’Grady spent years working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, as a translator, and as a rock music critic before beginning her career as a visual artist in the late 1970s at the age of 45.

O’Grady calls attention to the segregated nature of the art world.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

— Staff reports