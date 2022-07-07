Upcoming events

The Eastern Music Festival and Greensboro Opera will present “I Love Paris” at 6 and 8 p.m. July 13 at Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road in Greensboro.

Performers will include Robert Anthony Mack, Donald Hartmann, Benjamin Blozan, soprano Detra Davis, tenor Robert Anthony Mack, bass-baritone Donald Hartmann, pianist Ben Blozan and stage director and producer David Holley.

Tickets are $35 at tinyurl.com/mx3svsw6.

Upcoming EMF concerts:

Young Artist Orchestra Series: 8 p.m. July 7, 8 p.m. July 8, 6:30 p.m. July 13, 8 p.m. July 14, 8 p.m. July 15 at Dana Auditorium, Guilford College. $13.

4 p.m. July 9: Euphonium Tuba Institute Young Artists Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library, Guilford College. Free.

8 p.m. July 9: Joseph M. Bryan Festival Orchestra Series: Unity at Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $48.

8 p.m. July 12: Eastern Chamber Players at Dana Auditorium, Guilford College. $33.

For tickets, visit easternmusicfestival.org.

Concerts

Outdoor summer concerts will continue with:

11:30 a.m. July 8: Abby Lane at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 8: Final Touch & Artofunk (variety) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

7 p.m. July 8: Galfean (Celtic) with food by Lobster Dogs (lobster, crab, shrimp, chicken, vegetarian) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

6:30 p.m. July 8: Marcus Johnson with Mia Thompson opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. July 9: Abigail Dowd (folk, rock, blues) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

6 p.m. July 9: Ghosts of Liberty (blues, folk) and Barefoot Modern (Americana folk, rock) at Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food, drinks for sale. No alcohol. oakridgenc.com.

7 p.m. July 9: Envision (variety) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 10: Sunqueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares (soul/rock) at MUSEP at Latham Park, W. Wendover Avenue at Latham and Cridland roads. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering. Free, donations accepted. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6 p.m. July 10: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot (R&B, soul) at Sunday Concerts at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. asheboronc.gov or tinyurl.com/4muvf6u2.

6 p.m. July 15: Rumours ATL (Fleetwood Mac tribute band) with opener Trouvaille (cover band) at Rock’n in the Park at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs. asheboronc.gov or tinyurl.com/4muvf6u2.

7 p.m. July 15: U.B.U. Band (Carolina shag) at Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. Food trucks at 5 p.m. 336-495-7525, randlemanchamber.com/market-music.

11:30 a.m. July 15: Bill West (singer/songwriter) at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 15: Indian Outlaw (Tim McGraw tribute band) at The Musical Chairs Concert Series at Fourth Street, 100 N. Fourth St., Mebane. Free. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs. 336-226-4495, alamancearts.org.

7 p.m. July 15: Second Glance Band (rock, country, blues) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. Wine, beer, food for sale. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. July 16: The Grand Ole Uproar (rock, Americana, hippie-tonk) at Saturday City Sunsets at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. July 16: Rusty Dusty String Band (folk, rock, country, R&B, jazz) at Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. Bring blankets, chairs. Free. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net.

7 p.m. July 16: Withdrew (rock) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. July 16: The Castaways (beach, country, Top 40, Southern rock) with Taco Bros Food Truck and Kona Ice at Music-in-the-Park at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road, Summerfield. summerfieldnc.gov.

6 p.m. July 17: The Beauty Operators (blues/indie/rock) at MUSEP at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Taqueria El Azteca. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. July 17: Band to be announced at Arts Splash at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

Country show





Vince Gill will perform with Wendy Moten at 7:30 p.m. July 7 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, says he is looking forward to stepping center-stage again.

Moten, who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years, scored her own pop hit in 1994 with “Come in Out of the Rain,” and has toured with Julio Iglesias, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Martina McBride and others.

Tickets start at $35 at ticketmaster.com.

— Staff reportsw