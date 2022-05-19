Upcoming events

Kenny G will perform with Greensboro Symphony at 8 p.m. May 21 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The Grammy Award-winning saxophonist will perform “Havana,” “Forever in Love,” “Heart and Soul,” “Silhouette” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

Tickets are $35-$80 at ticketmastercom.

Concert

Paul McCartney will perform at 8 p.m. May 21 at Truist Field at Wake Forest University, 475 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem.

McCartney will sing songs from the Beatles, Wings and his own solo career.

Tickets start at $39.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Visit greensborocoli seum.com or paulmccart neygotback.com.

Brass band

N.C. Brass Band will perform at 3 p.m. May 22 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. in Greensboro.

The band will celebrate the American Old West with music from Western movies and TV shows.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students at ncbrassband.org/schedule.html.

Comedy

Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour will be at 7 p.m. May 19 at Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

Lynn is an actress, comedian and internet personality.

Tickets are $24.50-$59.50 at 336-333-2605 or carolinatheatre.com.

The show is for those 18 and older.

Chicago at Tanger

Chicago: Live in Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Chicago is on Billboard’s Top Artists of All Time list and is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Tickets start at $45.50 at 336-333-6500 or ticketmaster.com.

Visit tangercenter.com or chicago theband.com.

Rock concert

The Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2022 Tour will be at 8 p.m. May 25 at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum, 2407 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The alternative rock band was formed in 1988.

Special guests will be Bones.

Concert

Erykah Badu and Friends will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 27 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Special guests will be Ja Rule, Musiq and Goodie Mob with poetry by Moses West.

Tickets start at $59 at ticket master.com.

Photography

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, presents Photographing the Folly, a two-part program from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. May 22.

This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series.

During the Victorian era, the parlor was the social center of the home, offering a comfortable place to gather under the roof of an inspiring host, for amusement and to gain new experience or knowledge through conversation. The Victorian Parlor Series at Körner’s Folly is a quarterly educational and entertaining program focusing on the arts and culture of the Victorian era.

The morning session is open to all levels (no photography experience needed) and will provide direct instruction and assistance for those with smartphone, point-and-shoot or other basic camera types.

The afternoon session is geared toward more advanced photographers with instruction in general architecture photography techniques as well as lighting demonstrations. This portion of the day is designed for amateur or advanced photographers with an interchangeable lens camera (DSLR or mirrorless), wide angle or ultra-wide-angle lens, and a tripod and flash.

The event is led by owner and instructor Brian Osborne of Charlotte-based The Photo Classroom.

Tickets are $35 for the morning session and $100 for the afternoon session at kornersfolly.org.

Körner’s Folly is open for self-guided tours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Call 336-996-7922 or go to kornersfolly.org.

Movie night

Friday Flicks will be on select Fridays now through October on the UNCG Great Lawn at LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

This week’s movie is “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Seating opens at 5 p.m. The film begins at sunset.

Admission is free.

Bring chairs, blankets, picnics and non-alcoholic drinks.

The other films in the series are:

June 24: “In the Heights”

July 22: “Sing 2”

Aug. 26: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Festival

Fiddle & Bow Society and Reynolda will present the Fiddle & Bow 40+1 Anniversary Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. May 22 on the lawn at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

Performers will include singer/songwriter Martha Bassett, traditional Irish performers Beirt le Cheile and Friends, acoustic blues artist Doug MacLeod and sacred steel artist DaShawn Hickman.

Food trucks will be on-site.

Tickets are $20 or $18 for members of Fiddle & Bow and Reynolda at fiddleandbow.org/events. Children younger than 12 are free.

Music contest

The Not Your Average Folk Contest is back as an opportunity for N.C.-based musicians to compete for prizes, including a chance to perform at the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro.

What images and sounds come to mind when you hear the term “folk music”? At the N.C. Folk Festival, we think of fiddles, songwriters and banjos — but also gospel, hip-hop, salsa, polka, country, blues and more.

Applications are now being accepted from the diverse tapestry of talented N.C. musicians who are influenced, informed and inspired by their particular brand of “folk music.”

For more information about the contest, eligibility requirements and application submission, go to ncfolkfestival.com/nyaf-contest. Application deadline is June 12.

