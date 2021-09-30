Upcoming events

The CSSC will be led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles, and the Nashville Songwriters Association.

Song circles provide a group of attentive listeners who have an understanding of the process and can offer suggestions for improvement. Contact Hope Barker, Arts Education coordinator, at 336-889-2787, Ext. 23, or education@highpointarts.org.

Coltrane exhibit

The exhibit, “A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart,” will continue through Dec. 5 at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.

The exhibit, which is curated by the Grammy Museum, features 20 photographs of John Coltrane taken by Chuck Stewart, a legendary cultural photographer. It also includes an alto saxophone used by Coltrane. Other artifacts related to Coltrane are also on view as part of the museum’s permanent collection, including the piano from his childhood home on Underhill Street.

In celebration of Coltrane’s birthday, the museum will also show the documentary “Chasing Trane” at 7 p.m. Sept. 23.

— Staff Reports