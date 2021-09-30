Upcoming events

Art in the Arboretum will be from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at 401 Ashland Drive in Greensboro.
The juried art show will feature 40 artists from across the region in media including jewelry, glass, sculpture, clay, photography, painting, wood, fiber, folk art and more.
Three stages will feature free entertainment. The event will also include two food courts, and I Spy activity for all ages, a honey bee exhibit, beer and wine, hula hooping, and more.
Performers will be:
Garden Stage
Noon: Africa Unplugged, combination of West African percussion instruments with funky, soulful blues music
1:25 p.m.: Medicine Men, blues, rock, folk, soul and rockabilly influences
2:50 p.m.: Sam Frazier & the Side Effects, original rock
4:15 p.m.: Brice Street, rock
Fiddle & Bow Stage
Noon: Penny Smith, gospel/folk singer
1 p.m.: Demeanor, hip-hop folk
2 p.m.: Jeffrey Dean Foster, singer/songwriter
3 p.m. The Alley Rabbits, folk, rock, pop with bluegrass
4 p.m.: Graymatter, acoustic rock
International Stage
Noon: UNCG Middle Eastern Music Ensemble
1 p.m.: The New Potatoes, Irish music
2:30 p.m.: Corazon Gitano Flamenco and Classical Spanish Dance
3:30 p.m.: Ballet Folklorico Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz
Admission is free.
Dance show
The N.C. Dance Festival will celebrate its 30th anniversary season with upcoming performance.
Events will include:
7:30 p.m. Oct. 2: Live performance at Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. For a live audience and streaming. Tickets are $15-$20 in advance at danceproject.org/ncdf or $18-$25 at the door.
Visit danceproject.org.
Beer talk
The history of beer will be the topic for High Point Historical Society’s Monthly Program Series at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Paddled South Brewing Company, 602 N Main St. in High Point.
Meet the Authors: “North Carolina Triad Beer: A History” will include a discussion and book signing with authors Erin Lawrimore and Richard Cox. The book explores the 250-year history of the brewing industry in the Triad, including early Moravian communities, saloon workers in the 19th century, large beer factories and current craft breweries using old business records, marketing materials and oral history interviews.
Paddled South will sell a custom HPHS “1859” brew and Lobster Dogs Food Truck will be onsite.
The program is free and open to the public.
Visit highpointmuseum.org.
Art auction
Online bidding for the Art Lives Here silent auction will continue through Oct. 2 at hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
The final 30 minutes of bidding will be 7:30 to 8 p.m. via Facebook Live.
Socially-distant, in-person gallery viewings of all works will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Revolution Mill’s 1250 Gallery, 1250 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro. Groups of 25 or fewer will be accepted, with masks required. Docents will be available.
Online access is free. Registration is required at hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
Symphony show
Winston-Salem Symphony will present “The Lark Ascending” at an in-person concert 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Stevens Center of UNCSA, 405 Fourth St. NW in Winston-Salem.
Violinist Steven Moeckel returns to perform Vaughan Williams’s uplifting The Lark Ascending, in which the composer, in his wife’s words, “made the violin become both the bird’s song and its flight.”
Guest conductor will be Nicholas Hersh.
Tickets starts at $25 at wssymphony.org/event/the-lark-ascending or at the box office at 336-464-0145.
All patrons attending symphony concerts must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR lab test result from within 48 hours prior to a scheduled concert. Masks are required for all patrons. For up-to-date information, visit wssymphony.org/covid19.
Visit wssymphony.org.
Song circle
The Centennial Station Song Circle will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
High Point Arts Council is introducing the new arts education program specifically for songwriters of varying experience to develop their craft. The group will meet the first Tuesday of each month.
The CSSC will be led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles, and the Nashville Songwriters Association.
Song circles provide a group of attentive listeners who have an understanding of the process and can offer suggestions for improvement. Contact Hope Barker, Arts Education coordinator, at 336-889-2787, Ext. 23, or education@highpointarts.org.
Visit highpointarts.org.
Coltrane exhibit
The exhibit, “A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart,” will continue through Dec. 5 at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
The exhibit, which is curated by the Grammy Museum, features 20 photographs of John Coltrane taken by Chuck Stewart, a legendary cultural photographer. It also includes an alto saxophone used by Coltrane. Other artifacts related to Coltrane are also on view as part of the museum’s permanent collection, including the piano from his childhood home on Underhill Street.
In celebration of Coltrane’s birthday, the museum will also show the documentary “Chasing Trane” at 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
Visit highpointmuseum.org.
