Upcoming events

Winter Jam will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The Christian music tour will feature Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They, NewSong and more.
Admission is $10 at the door.
Visit greensborocoliseum.com or 2022.jamtour.com.
Lecture
Actress Geena Davis will speak at 8 p.m. Feb 28 at UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. in Greensboro, as part of the UNCG Concert and Lecture Series.
Davis is an Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actor, as well as a world-class athlete (she was at one time the nation’s 13th-ranked archer), a member of the genius society Mensa and is now recognized for her advocacy of women and girls with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which urges film and television creators to increase the percentages of female characters.
Tickets are $70-$75 for adults, $60-$65 for seniors and military, and $10 for students.
Visit vpa.uncg.edu/ single-event/geena-davis.
Concert
Country singer Lee Greenwood will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty.
Greenwood has had seven No. 1 songs and 25 charted singles, including “Ring on Her Finger Time on Her Hands,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “God Bless the U.S.A.” and more.
Tickets are $50-$100 with some VIP experiences at thelibertyshowcase.com.
Visit thelibertyshowcase.com or leegreenwood.com.
Concert
Demola the Violinist will perform at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St. in Greensboro.
Demola is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, multi-genre violinist and award-winning artist. He plays Afrobeat, R&B, jazz and other genres of music.
Tickets are $39.99 at thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org/event/demola-violinist.
Visit thehistoricmag noliahouse.org or demo latheviolinist.com.
Concert
Husband and wife music duo Darin and Brooke Aldridge will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
They have several tracks at the top of the charts on Roots, SiriusXM and bluegrass and gospel charts.
Tickets are $20-$30 with a $5 discount for High Point residents or groups of 10 or more at 336-887-3001 or highpointtheatre.com.
Masks are required.
Visit highpointtheatre.com or darinandbrooke aldridge.com.
Other shows coming up at High Point Theatre include:
7:30 p.m. Feb. 18: An Evening with the Machine, a Pink Floyd tribute show. $25-$35. themachinelive.com.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 26: Comedian Jon Reep of Hickory, the fifth season winner of “Last Comic Standing.” $25-$40. jonreep.com.
Theater
Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Sherlock Holmes and the Baker Street Irregulars” at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
The crime rate is on the rise in 1891 London, and the famous crime fighter Sherlock Holmes has gone missing. Holmes has hired the young, street-savvy gang of street kids in the past to assist him. But this time, the Baker Street Irregulars, as they have become known, need to proceed without their mentor’s guidance.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26, March 4-5 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27, March 6.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors (60 and older) and students at kern ersvillelittletheatre.thun dertix.com.
Call 336-993-6556 or go to kltheatre.com.
Event
To celebrate Black History Month, African Arts and Culture Day featuring Otseha Creative Arts Ensemble will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S Centennial St. in High Point.
The Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble uses African dance and drumming to educate, enrich and inspire all communities.
Tickets are free but required; go to tinyurl.com/mr25ttrr.
Masks are required.
Go to highpointarts.org.
Orchestra
Greensboro Symphony will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Special guest will be violinist Yevgeny Kutik, who performs with an old-world sound that communicates modern intellect. A native of Minsk, Belarus, Kutik immigrated to the U.S. with his family at the age of 5. The Russian American musician made his major orchestral debut in 2003 with Keith Lockhart and The Boston Pops as the First Prize recipient of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition. Following U.S. and international performances, Kutik made his debut with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in 2021, performing the world premiere of Schwantner’s Violin Concerto, an expansion of “The Poet’s Hour” written specifically for Kutik.
Tickets are $35-$80 at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborosym phony.org or tangercenter.com.
Play for kids
UNCG School of Theatre will present “Wake Up, Brother Bear!” at Sprinkle Theatre, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.
Watch as Brother and Sister Bear experience a full year of seasons. Together we see a waterfall melt, meet a butterfly, chase an elusive fish and skate on an icy pond.
The N.C. Theatre for Young People production will be at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and children at 336-334-4392 or at uncgtheatre.com.
Masks are required.
Visit uncgtheatre.com.
Art exhibit
A new exhibit called “Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And” will run through April 30 at Weatherspoon Art Museum, 500 Tate St. in Greensboro.
The exhibit is on loan from Brooklyn Museum in New York. It’s the first comprehensive overview of the work of Lorraine O’Grady (born in Boston in 1934), one of the most significant figures in contemporary performance, conceptual and feminist art.
Her work also includes video, photomontage, concrete poetry, cultural criticism and public art.
Raised in Boston by middle-class Jamaican immigrant parents and educated at Wellesley College, O’Grady spent years working as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, as a translator, and as a rock music critic before beginning her career as a visual artist in the late 1970s at the age of 45.
O’Grady calls attention to the segregated nature of the art world.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Visit weatherspoonart.org.
— Staff reports