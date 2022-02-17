Upcoming events

Event

Special guest will be violinist Yevgeny Kutik, who performs with an old-world sound that communicates modern intellect. A native of Minsk, Belarus, Kutik immigrated to the U.S. with his family at the age of 5. The Russian American musician made his major orchestral debut in 2003 with Keith Lockhart and The Boston Pops as the First Prize recipient of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition. Following U.S. and international performances, Kutik made his debut with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in 2021, performing the world premiere of Schwantner’s Violin Concerto, an expansion of “The Poet’s Hour” written specifically for Kutik.