Upcoming events

Rhiannon Giddens will perform with Francesco Turrisi at 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Giddens, who is a Greensboro native, is a multi-talented Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, banjoist and fiddle player.
She and Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi, Giddens’ partner in music and life, will travel from their homes in Ireland to perform in support of their new album, “They’re Calling Me Home.”
Tickets are $29-$69 at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com.
Attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination, with an ID matching the name on documentation. Or provide a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours before the event to security before entering the venue. Guilford County has a temporary mask mandate in place for indoor activities.
Visit rhiannongiddens.com or tangercenter.com.
N.C. Folk Festival
The N.C. Folk Festival will be from Sept. 10-12 in downtown Greensboro.
More than 40 musicians and groups will perform in music genres including jazz, bluegrass, hip-hop, retro pop, blues, Afro-Brazilian, Cuban, gospel, funk, soul, old-time, Western swing, Scottish, Afghan and more.
The festival starts at 5 p.m. Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 and noon Sept. 12.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Visit ncfolkfestival.com.
Arts event
Beginning Sept. 7, artist Cassandra Liuzzo will produce a new Community Weaving Project during her Creative Greensboro GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
It is a collaborative project, and the public is invited to participate. Drop by GROW during Liuzzo’s open studio hours to see her work, learn about her process and help create the Community Weaving Project. Or attend one of her artist talks from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 or Oct. 13.
Events are free to attend with no registration or weaving experience required.
Open studio hours are: 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 and and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (Sept. 15-Oct. 15).
Liuzzo is an artist, art educator and the owner of Shelf Life Art and Supply Co., a new-and-used art supply store based in Greensboro, established in 2014.
Visit greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
Country show
Country star Kane Brown will bring his “Worldwide Beautiful Tour” to Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.
Special guests will be Kernersville native Chris Lane and Restless Road.
Tickets start at $35 at ticketmaster.com. This event was rescheduled. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.
Masks are required.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
7 p.m. Sept. 3: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul, funk), food by Lobster Dogs (lobster, crab, shrimp, chicken, vegetables) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
7-10 p.m. Sept. 4: The Ladies Auxiliary at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.
7 p.m. Sept. 10: City Dirt Trio (acoustic rock, Americana), food by Marty’s BBQ at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
6:30 p.m. Sept. 11: Nathan Ward at Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive, Oak Ridge. Bring blankets and chairs. No alcohol. Free, but donations accepted for the band. oakridgenc.com.
5 p.m. Sept. 12: The Martha Basset Show at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Admission, parking free. Food trucks onsite, refreshments for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. No outside alcohol. intothearts.org/ parks2021.
Summer movies
Summer movies continue with:
10 a.m. Sept. 7-8: “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” and “Wonder Park” at Regal Summer Movie Express at Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16, 3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro. $1 admission.
Musical play
Barn Dinner Theatre will present the musical “The Color Purple” on Friday and Saturday nights through Sept. 25 at 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro.
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, “The Color Purple” is a coming-of-age story of Celie Harris, a young Black woman growing up in rural Georgia in the early 20th century. She suffers terrible abuses but also receives tremendous love and support from her sister and friends. The musical opened on Broadway in 2015 and won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.
Tickets are $51-$61 for adults and $25.50-$30.50 for children younger than 12 by calling 336-292-2211 or at barndinner.com. Tickets include an all-you-can-eat Southern-style buffet.
Call 336-292-2211 or visit barndinner.com.
Music groups
Creative Greensboro has opened registration for local music ensembles.
Musicians and singers high school age or older with previous instrumental or vocal experience can join the volunteer groups.
The groups include:
The Choral Society of Greensboro: Singers for symphonic works to traditional and contemporary choral literature. Rehearsal is 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Register by Sept. 28.
Greensboro Big Band: Musicians with intermediate to advanced experience playing swing-style jazz music. Rehearsal is 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Register by Oct. 15.
Greensboro Concert Band: Musicians with band experience. Rehearsals 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Register by Oct. 15.
Philharmonia of Greensboro: Musicians with orchestral experience. Rehearsals 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Register by Oct. 15.
Participation fee is $25. Participants should be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Visit creativegreensboro.com.
— Staff Reports