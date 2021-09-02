Upcoming events

Rhiannon Giddens will perform with Francesco Turrisi at 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Giddens, who is a Greensboro native, is a multi-talented Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, banjoist and fiddle player.

She and Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi, Giddens’ partner in music and life, will travel from their homes in Ireland to perform in support of their new album, “They’re Calling Me Home.”

Tickets are $29-$69 at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com.

Attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination, with an ID matching the name on documentation. Or provide a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours before the event to security before entering the venue. Guilford County has a temporary mask mandate in place for indoor activities.

N.C. Folk Festival

The N.C. Folk Festival will be from Sept. 10-12 in downtown Greensboro.