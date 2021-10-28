Upcoming events

Elsewhere living museum and artist residency will offer a free street party with live music on Nov. 13 during its 12th annual Extravaganza.
The annual fundraiser runs from 6 p.m. to midnight, inside and outside the former thrift store at 606 S. Elm St.
With a theme of Departures and Arrivals, guests move from their homes, to small gatherings, to the museum and then to an airport terminal-themed street party with music.
Food and drink will be available for purchase. The museum will have timed and ticketed entry for a special flashlight tour and flight simulation.
Or they can take it all in via Zoom.
Guests have been encouraged to host a gathering in their homes before coming to the street party. Elsewhere will mail them a free, deluxe Elsewhere In A Box kit — artist-designed multiples to recreate experiences from the museum using objects and spaces in the home.
The street party is free. Tickets for other activities range from $25 to $60. Volunteers receive free tickets and food.
Learn more about the Extravaganza, register and buy tickets at elsewheremuseum.org or bit.ly/extravatickets.
Author event
Author Jeff Kinney’s 12-city Big Shot Drive Thru will be in Greensboro at 5 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Greensboro Children’s Museum parking lot at 220 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
The event, hosted by Scuppernong Books, is a family-friendly series of outdoor events themed to celebrate the upcoming release of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid #16: Big Shot,” which was released Oct. 26.
The story goes that after a disastrous field day competition at school, Greg decides that when it comes to his athletic career, he’s officially retired. But after his mom urges him to give sports one more chance, he reluctantly agrees to sign up for basketball. Tryouts are a mess, and Greg is sure he won’t make the cut. But he unexpectedly lands a spot on the worst team.
As Greg and his new teammates start the season, their chances of winning even a single game look slim. But in sports, anything can happen. When everything is on the line and the ball is in Greg’s hands, will he rise to the occasion? Or will he blow his big shot?
Families will drive through the experience, following characters Greg and Rowley as they explore Field Day.
At the end, Kinney will stand outside each family’s car for a photo. Pre-ordered, signed books will also be handed out.
Tickets are $14.99 at tinyurl.com/7zjcnsuz. Each ticket is for the drive-thru event and one signed book.
Visit scuppernongbooks.com or wimpykid.com.
Stage musical
ARTC Theatre will present “Evil Dead — the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. and midnight Oct. 30 and 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at 110 W. Seventh St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem.
The midnight showing is a Halloween costume contest. The costume party will start at 10:30 p.m. and end at 11:59 p.m. as the cast ramps up for the midnight showing. First prize for best costume is $100.
“Evil Dead — the Musical” is a theatrical cult classic adapting the infamous horror movies “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead II” and “Army of Darkness” into one hilarious thriller on stage.
Tickets are $25 in advance at artctheatre.com or $30 at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.
Visit artctheatre.com.
Concert
For King & Country will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The four-time Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling duo is on a 24-date concert tour, Relate 2021.
Joel and Luke Smallbone have also won seven GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award and more. They will perform old and new songs.
The concert was rescheduled. Previously bought tickets will be honored.
Tickets are $20 at ticketmaster.com.
Masks are required.
Visit forkingandcountry.com or greensborocoliseum.com.
