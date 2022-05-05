Upcoming events

The musical “The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story” will open May 12 at Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well-Spring Drive in Greensboro.

“The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story” shares the history of the Cone dynasty and their home — Flat Top Manor in Blowing Rock. The story highlights brothers Moses and Ceasar, early entrepreneurs who made it big in textiles in Greensboro. Cone sisters Etta and Claribel, who amassed a world-famous collection of contemporary art, are also featured.

Commissioned by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, this story was written by Janet Barton Speer with lyrics and music by John Thomas Oaks. It is based in part on the book “A Mansion in the Mountains” by Phil Noblitt.

“The Denim King is a love story,” said Speer, creative director of Lees-McRae Summer Theatre where the musical was staged in 2015. “Love of entrepreneurism. Love of architecture. Love of nature. Love of family and love of America. For John Thomas Oaks and me, it has been a love of living history.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. May 12-14, 16 and 2 p.m. May 14-15.

Tickets are $18 at ticketmetriad.com.

Dance event

The Dance Project will host its fifth annual Dance Marathon community event and fundraiser May 5-7.

The schedule will be:

5-9 p.m. May 5-6 at Van Dyke Performance Space at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro

5 p.m. May 5: Introduction

5:05 p.m. May 5: Fam Jam with Magalli Morana. Sensory friendly (lower lighting and music volume)

5:30 p.m. May 5: Fan dancing with Jiwon Ha

5:50 p.m. May 5: Tutu Challenge

6 p.m. May 5: Performances by Mini Performance Co, Peck Elementary School

6:10 p.m. May 5: Performance and class

6:45 p.m. May 5: Community Dance Learn and Perform

7 p.m. May 5: Performances by Miriam’s Dance Academy, Burlington Academy of Dance & Arts (BADA), Dance Project’s Junior, Teen, and Adult Performance Co.

7:50 p.m. May 5: Leap Challenge

8 p.m. May 5: Salsa/Latin ballroom with Lisa Hines

8:35 p.m. May 5: Hip-hop class with Link Lanning

5 p.m. May 6: Introduction

5:05 p.m. May 6: Fam Jam with Magalli Morana. Sensory friendly (lower lighting and music volume)

5:30 p.m. May 6: Community Dance Learn and Perform

5:40 p.m. May 6: Headstand Staff Challenge

6:05 p.m. May 6: KPOP Class/demo with Ingrid Nilsen

6:30 p.m. May 6: Carolina Panthers: TopCats Cheerleaders Performance, demo and talk back

7:35 p.m. May 6: Performances by Triad International Ballet, Dance Project Teen Performance Co., Penn Griffin School, Others TBD

8:05 p.m. May 6: Zumba class with Latin Diva

8:25 p.m. May 6: Housing with Eli Motley

10:30-11:30 a.m. May 7: Glenwood Together Youth dance class for ages 10 and older at Glenwood Together, 1310 Glenwood Ave., Greensboro

Online broadcast

6-7:30 p.m. May 7

Dudley High School Marching Band of Thunder Pantherettes performance

Recap montage from May 5 and 6

Community Dance Class and Performance

Dance Project presents: Wheels Ballet Dance Film

LaMoves Afro-Blendz: Dance fitness class with Sistah Amahle

Lucina by Jeehyun Joung Dance Film

Walsh Kelley School of Irish dance performance

Special guest interview with Ben Cook (Broadway actor, singer, dancer)

Endo FX performance

Donate at tinyurl.com/rmb98hn2.

Musical

“Always ... Patsy Cline” will be at 3:30 p.m. May 8 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

The musical is based on the true story of a fan and a country star on the night they met at a concert in Houston, Texas.

Songs will include “Crazy,” “Walking After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces” and 24 others.

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 at 336-333-2605 or carolinatheatre.com.

Symphony

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will present “A String Spectacular” at 8 p.m. May 7 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Featuring the music of Mozart, Strauss and Brahms, the symphony will be under the direction of Dmitry Sitkovetsky. Yura Lee (violin and viola) and Zlatomir Fun (cello) will also be featured.

Tickets are $35-$80 at ticketmaster.com.

Chamber concert

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will present a chamber performance of Beethoven, Brahms and Schubert at 4 p.m. May 8 at Tew Recital Hall at UNCG’s School of Music, 100 McIver St. in Greensboro.

Yura Lee (violin and viola) and Zlatomir Fun (cello) will also be featured.

Tickets are $35 at ticketmaster.com.

Bike ride

Wheels on the Greenway biking event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 along sections of the Downtown Greenway in Greensboro.

The check-in event will be at Woven Works Park at the corner of Murrow Boulevard and Lindsay Street.

The event will feature tents along the path and will include free kids’ bike helmets, bike tune-up stations, giveaways, kids’ activities, a ride on a city bus where you can try to put your bike on and off the bike racks, Historic Magnolia House tour, food, entertainment, and more.

Rain date is May 14.

Visit downtowngreenway.org/events for details.

Fundraiser

Creative Aging Network-NC will host Cinco de Mayo Karaoke Music Fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. May 5 at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

The event will feature a performance by Louisa Huerta and an art exhibit by Veronica Grossi.

Tickets are $35 at tinyurl.com/3mref7zj and include two tacos, chips, salsa and a drink. Proceeds go toward building repairs.

