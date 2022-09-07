Upcoming events

Country legend Alan Jackson will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, as part of his Last Call: One More for the Road tour.

Jackson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

Tickets start at $30.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

The Broadway Series will continue with "Mean Girls" at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-15, 8 p.m. Sept. 16-17, 2 p.m. Sept. 17, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Tickets start at $29 at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Greensboro College will present "Stop Kiss" at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.

After Callie meets Sara, the two unexpectedly fall in love. Their first kiss provokes a violent attack that transforms their lives in a way they could never anticipate.

Performances will be at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8-10.

Call 336-217-7220 for tickets.

Event

Guilford Native American Association will host the 45th annual Pow Wow at Greensboro Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.

The event will feature dancing, singing, drumming, a marketplace, traditional food, competitions and more.

The event will be 5-10 p.m. Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 17 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 18.

Bring chairs or blankets.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and children 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and younger. Three-day passes are $25 for adults and $15 for seniors and kids 7-12.

Fair

The annual Central Carolina Fair will be from Sept. 9-18 at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The fair will feature rides, carnival food, games and attractions for all ages.

Hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 10, 1 to 11 p.m. Sept. 11, 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14, 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15, 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 17 and noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 18.

Admission is $6. Children under 42 inches tall, seniors, college students and military are free with ID. Admission from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14-15 is $1 with $1 rides, select food items and parking.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

7 p.m. Sept. 8: East Coast Rhythm & Blues (beach, Motown, soul, oldies) at Thursdays at Seven Concert Series at 135 W. Elm St., downtown Graham. 336-513-5510, cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-thursdays-at-7.

7 p.m. Sept. 9: Sweet T and the Biscuits (acoustic covers) with food by Marty’s BBQ at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7 p.m. Sept. 10: Too Much Sylvia (variety) at Market & Music at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. Food trucks at 5 p.m. 336-495-7525, randlemanchamber.com/market-music.

11:30 a.m. Sept. 16: Goin' Nowhere at Tunes @ Noon at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring or buy lunch. Food trucks on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. Sept. 16: 12M Case Band (rock) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. Rain or shine. Bring chairs or reserve a table at 336-644-9908. No outside food or alcohol. No pets. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com.

7-9 p.m. Sept. 17: Rusty Dusty String Band (folk, rock, country, R&B, jazz) at Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville. Bring blankets, chairs. Free. 336-449-7241, gibsonville.net.

Theater

Creative Greensboro will host Goodly Frame Theatre for the next Residency at the Hyers at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

The group will host the play "Much Ado About Nothing." In the play, soldiers return from war and find out that falling in love is the real battlefield.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Sept. 18.

Tickets are $25 for adults at tinyurl.com/yc8n56vn.