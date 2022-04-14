Upcoming events

Saxophonist Titus Grant will perform at 7 p.m. April 14 at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in downtown High Point, as part of JAM — Jazz Appreciation Month.

Born in Reevesville, S.C., Grant began playing saxophone at 10 years old. He later earned a full scholarship to Claflin University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in music education, then continued his postgraduate studies in the prestigious jazz program at N.C. Central University.

Gant performs traditional jazz and has performed for former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, House Rep. Jim Clyburn, Phylicia Rashad, Eugene Robinson, Dr. Cornel West and others. Grant is working to release his debut album.

Red Umber will perform at 7 p.m. April 21.

JAM concerts are $10 per person at the door or at highpointarts.org/events.

Call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, or visit highpointarts.org.

Elton John

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will be at Greenboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, at 8 p.m. April 19.

John has one diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum and 26 gold albums, as well as more than 50 Top 40 hits.

Tickets start at $69.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Skating event

“Stars on Ice” will be at 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Greensboro Coliseum.

Performers will include 2022 Olympic Gold and Silver medalist, three-time World Champion, and six-time and reigning U.S. Champion Nathan Chen; 2022 Olympic Silver and Bronze medalists, four-time World medalists and three-time U.S. Champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; 2022 Olympic Silver medalists, 2022 World Champions and U.S. Champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier; 2022 Olympic Silver medalists, three-time World medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates; 2022 Olympic Silver medalist, two-time World medalist and three-time U.S. Silver medalist Vincent Zhou; and 2022 Olympic Silver medalist and U.S. Champion Karen Chen, as well as Olympic Bronze medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown; 2022 World Bronze medalist and two-time U.S. Champion Alysa Liu; 2022 U.S. Champion Mariah Bell; plus crowd-favorite, Olympic Bronze medalist and U.S. Champion Mirai Nagasu.

Tickets start at $34 at ticketmaster.com.

‘Hamilton’

The touring company of “Hamilton” will perform through April 24 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The show is the story of America then, told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The show takes on culture, politics and education with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

UNCG School of Theatre will present “The Spongebob Musical” at UNCG Taylor Theatre, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.

Spongebob and all of Bikini Bottom face the annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

The production will be directed by UNCG Assistant Professor of Theatre Erin Speer.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 21-23.

Performances are rated G and about 2 hours long.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students and children at etix.com/ticket/v/15070/taylor-theatre.

— Staff reports