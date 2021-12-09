Upcoming events

GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro, presents its 42nd annual “Winter Show” featuring contemporary works in mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork and fiberwork.
The exhibit will run through Feb. 16.
Participating artists from Winston-Salem are Shivani Ghoshal and Heather Evans Smith. Also taking part is Frank Campion of Clemmons.
Work by more than 50 artists is for sale. Proceeds provide support to participating artists, GreenHill exhibitions, arts education and community outreach.
Gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thurdsay and 10 am. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free. Masks are required.
Visit greenhillnc.org.
Concert band
Greensboro Concert Band will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center at Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
The performance is free, but donations are accepted.
Symphony concert
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks concert will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The performance includes Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Featured soloists are Lyubov Petrova, Nancy Maultsby, Roderick Dixon and Marcus DeLoach, along with the premiere performance of the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale.
Tickets are $35-$80 at ticketmaster.com.
Visit greensborosymphony.org.
Holiday events
9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 31: Tinsel Town at LeBauer Park, Greensboro. Featuring 100 decorated trees. Trees were bought and decorated by local corporations, groups, nonprofits or families. Visit downtowngreensboro.org.
Through Dec. 31: Peppermint Alley: An alley of family-friendly holiday decorations next to Boxcar Arcade, 120 W. Lewis St., Greensboro. downtowngreensboro.org.
6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22: “Black Nativity” at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
6-9 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18: Christmas By Candlelight at Körners Folley, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Self-guided tours of seasonal displays. Advance ticket purchases strongly recommended. kornersfolly.org.
Through Dec. 19: Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25, $20 for members. reynolda.org.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10-12, 17-19: Santa at the Biltmore at Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Requires registration. downtowngreensboro.org.
Dec. 9: Trans-Siberian Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets are $50.50-$90.50. greensborocoliseum.com.
6:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 10: Rhonda Thomas Holiday Jazz Concert: The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro. Early bird tickets are $50. 336-617-3382, thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12: High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $22-$25. highpointtheatre.com.
4-7 p.m. Dec. 11: Holiday Magic at Historic Depot, 100 W. Front St., Burlington. Local dance groups, food vendors, shopping, photo booths, face painting, balloon twisting, nonprofits, Santa and Mrs. Claus, trackless train rides, more. burlingtonnc.gov.
3 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19: “The Nutcracker” by Greensboro Ballet at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $20-$45. carolinatheatre.com.
Noon Dec. 11 and 18, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16, and 10 a.m. Dec. 16: “The Nutcracker” at Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $25 at uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945. On-demand experience is $69.09 at uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 17: Music Carolina: A Classique Christmas at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Featuring Jazz Classique, with guest vocalist Martha Bassett. $25. musiccarolina.org.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19: High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $30-$35. highpointtheatre.com.
8 p.m. Dec. 17: “A Magical Cirque Christmas” at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.
9 p.m. Dec. 17: Mostley Crue Christmas Bash at Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. theblindtiger.com.
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 18: Scottish Faire in the Historical Park at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season, including traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire, dancing, music, poetry and more. Free. highpointmuseum.org.
2 p.m. Dec. 18: High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $25. highpointtheatre.com.
Holiday movies
Carolina Theatre, at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, will host holiday movies, starting at 7 p.m.
Here’s the schedule:
Dec. 13: “The Perfect Holiday”
Dec. 14: “Love Actually”
Dec. 15: “Home Alone”
Dec. 16: “Die Hard”
Tickets are $7 at carolinatheatre.com.
Guests must have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours before the show. Masks are required.
Visit carolinatheatre.com.
